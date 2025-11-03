Electric luxury redefined in BMW iX

I remember the day well ... BMW announced its entry into electric vehicles in 2013 with the i3, and the purists (understandably so) just shook their heads and wondered if the German performance manufacturer had lost its direction.

We all wondered if there really could be a day when gas-powered performance would be replaced by battery power, and in 2013, it would have been difficult to clearly see how far EVs have come.

The 2025 iX xDrive45 continues BMW’s confident trajectory toward the future. It’s a luxury midsize SUV that feels both futuristic and familiar, with an interior designed for comfort and a powertrain built for efficiency and (not surprisingly) performance. Yet, while it delivers on many fronts, the iX isn’t without some polarizing quirks when it comes to the exterior design. During my week-long test, the exterior look was the most notable detail that was dividing traditional BMW fans.

I tried, but there really is no way around it, the iX is one of BMW’s most controversial designs in years. For me, it all starts with the oversized kidney grilles (which are technically sealed) and the tall, slab-sided profile that doesn’t exactly exude classic BMW elegance.

I can understand and even appreciate the iX’s futuristic aesthetic, and the addition of the aggressive M Sport Package ($4,500) does sharpen its look, adding sportier bumpers and trim details that lend a bit more attitude and cohesiveness to the design. It would not be the first EV to have an initial love-it or hate-it response, nor will it be the last.

Performance

Underneath its unconventional styling, the iX xDrive45 packs dual all-electric motors that send power to all four wheels through BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The result is smooth, instantaneous torque delivery and confident traction in all weather conditions.

I found my tester to feel powerful, even though the xDrive45 isn’t as punchy as its more expensive sibling, the iX M60.

My tester offered brisk acceleration, and BMW’s engineering team deserves credit for how naturally the iX drives. It did not feel twitchy or disconnected from the road like so many EVs I test drive.

The iX’s regenerative braking system is especially impressive. With multiple energy recuperation modes, drivers can fine-tune how aggressively the vehicle reclaims energy during deceleration. In its strongest setting, it allows for near one-pedal driving, something I found to only take a short time to get used to and quickly becomes intuitive in city driving.

EPA-rated efficiency is an excellent 85 MPGe city, 82 highway, and 84 combined. These figures put the iX among the most efficient luxury electric SUVs on the market, especially considering its size and weight. Depending on conditions and wheel size, range estimates hover around 290 miles per charge.

BMW has managed to retain much of its brand DNA with the iX’s well-weighted and precise steering, suspension settings, and minimal body roll for a vehicle this size. The iX’s low center of gravity (thanks to the battery pack placement) helps keep things stable in corners, while the standard all-wheel-drive system ensures confident grip.

My test model came equipped with the 22-inch Aero bicolor wheels, a gorgeous upgrade that adds both visual presence and performance poise. However, as with many large-wheel options, there’s a slight trade-off in ride comfort. While the low-profile tires can transmit more road imperfections, I think it’s well worth the trade-off.

Cabin & Tech

The iX cabin truly shines brightest with its modern lounge feel, rather than a typical SUV. Materials are top-notch, with sustainable wood trims, premium upholstery, and a minimalist dashboard layout that’s elegant without being sterile. The curved dual-display setup, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster joined with a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, was great-looking and intuitive.

I think BMW’s latest iDrive system improves upon the previous generation. Yes, the learning curve can be steep, but the depth of customization and functionality is impressive once mastered. Voice commands work well, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

The Executive Package ($3,250) in my tester added luxuries like soft-close doors and a radiant heating option that warms surfaces like the armrests and steering wheel, as well as a few small touches that make cold-weather driving particularly pleasant.

The optional Panoramic Eclipsing Roof ($2,600) is an absolute conversation piece, using electrochromic glass that can transition from clear to opaque at the touch of a button, eliminating the need for a traditional shade.

Passenger space is generous, especially in the second row, where flat floors and wide door openings make entry and exit effortless. Cargo capacity, while adequate, isn’t class-leading; it’s a bit tighter than some competitors due to the sloping rear hatch design.

BMW also made thoughtful use of cabin space, with ample small-item storage and clever details like a floating center console. The materials feel solid and premium, helping to somehow justify the price point.

Safety

The iX xDrive45 offers a comprehensive suite of safety and driver-assistance features. My test vehicle included the optional Driving Assistance Professional Package ($2,550), which bundles adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, active blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. These systems work seamlessly together, reducing driver fatigue during long commutes or congested traffic.

BMW’s 8-year/100,000-mile high-voltage battery warranty provides reassurance that the most expensive component of the vehicle is well-covered. Maintenance for EVs is generally lower than gas-powered cars, though BMW’s specialized service costs can still add up.

Overall, the 2025 BMW iX xDrive45 represents a compelling step in BMW’s electric evolution. It’s powerful, refined, and efficient, and a genuine luxury experience that doesn’t compromise on performance or comfort.

My test model’s $92,775 total demonstrates how quickly options add up. Still, for those who appreciate BMW’s engineering precision and want a luxurious EV that feels genuinely special, the iX xDrive45 delivers an experience that’s hard to replicate.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.