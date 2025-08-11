New Mitsubishi Outlander impresses

The 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL offers extensive upgrades throughout the cabin and one of the industry's best warranties.

With every other vehicle on the road being an SUV, finding one that stands out requires more than bold styling, though that is a good place to start. I recently tested the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL, and this mid-size SUV is going to surprise a lot of potential buyers.

My tester featured a gorgeous Moonstone Gray Metallic paint offset by a sleek Black roof. Mitsubishi’s latest Outlander definitely makes a strong first impression, especially for those who may have been underwhelmed with previous Mitsubishi offerings.

Sure, good looks matter, but thanks to a complete overhaul of the Outlander, its appearance is just the start. Featuring a thoughtful set of upgrades, a lengthy warranty, and a few standout driving features, Mitsubishi has elevated the brand, and it has checked a lot of boxes that were once overlooked.

The test model arrived dressed to impress, enhanced by two optional appearance packages. The $3,050 Premium Package adds leather-appointed seating, a panoramic sunroof, and a stunning 12-speaker Yamaha audio system that elevates the cabin ambiance significantly. The $1,400 Launch Package includes scuff plates, a rear spoiler, ground illumination, and a black hood emblem. These cosmetic upgrades do enhance the vehicle’s curb appeal, giving the Outlander a more upscale presence.

The interior of the 2025 Outlander SEL is a pleasant surprise compared to my previous experience with Mitsubishis. My tester’s materials were of solid quality with soft-touch surfaces and very little hard plastic. I found the layout to be both intuitive and driver-friendly. The seating is supportive, and the third-row seat, while tight, is usable for adults in a pinch.

I found the infotainment system to be responsive and intuitive to navigate, though the screen size may feel modest compared to some rivals. Overall, this is a modern cabin with the expected interface for climate, convenience and connectivity.

The cabin was especially impressive and quiet at highway speeds, and the panoramic sunroof opens up the interior, creating an airy, open feel. As I mentioned before, there are some hard plastics in lower areas of the cabin that are a reminder of the Outlander’s mid-market roots.

Powering the 2025 Outlander SEL is a 2.0-liter TwinPower turbo inline-4 engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. During my test period, the engine delivered adequate power, though it is not overwhelming, and it performed best when cruising rather than accelerating aggressively. The dual-clutch gearbox is generally smooth but can occasionally stumble in stop-and-go traffic. Fuel numbers are good at 24 City and 30 Highway (26 Combined).

Handling is composed but cannot be called sporty. The Outlander prioritizes comfort over corner-carving, and it does so consistently. The ride quality is balanced, making it a suitable choice for daily commuters or families looking for a practical, versatile SUV.

One of the high points of the Outlander SEL is its available Driver Assistance Package ($1,700). This includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, and a surround-view camera system. These features work reliably and without being overly intrusive, which can be a challenge in today’s tech-heavy vehicles.

With an MSRP of $38,795, my Mitsubishi Outlander SEL landed at $45,930 after options and destination charges. That puts it squarely in the mix with other well-equipped compact SUVs. Where Mitsubishi really shines is its warranty. The Outlander comes with an impressive 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and five years of Roadside Assistance. For buyers planning to keep their SUV long-term, this peace of mind adds considerable value.

The 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL is a solid entry in the midsize SUV segment. It brings sharp styling, strong safety features, and one of the best warranties in the industry. The Premium and Launch packages make it feel more luxurious, and its cabin is comfortable and quiet. For shoppers who are not interested in neck-snapping speeds and are more focused on reliability, long-term ownership and safety, the Outlander SEL is a worthy option.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.