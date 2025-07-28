Mercedes-AMG C 63 sedan adds EV muscle for blistering speed with AWD

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Sedan represents a bold new chapter in AMG’s legacy. Known for its snarling V8s, AMG has taken a daring pivot by swapping cylinders for electrons. And it works!

Driving this Mercedes means you occasionally have people stopping to take photos, giving you thumbs up at stoplights, and rarely sharing anything other than a spirited smile of approval. Yes, it is good for the soul (as well as the ego).

This plug-in hybrid performance sedan combines a handcrafted AMG 2.0-liter inline-4 turbocharged engine with a permanently excited synchronous electric motor. The result? A stunning 671 horsepower and a pavement-twisting 752 lb-ft of torque. This isn’t your typical hybrid – it’s a race-inspired machine wrapped in refined luxury.

On the road, I can only describe the C 63 S E’s speed as blisteringly fast. The electric motor’s instantaneous torque eliminates any lag, while the turbo-four delivers aggressive punch once it kicks in. Power is channeled through AMG’s 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system, offering excellent grip and cornering confidence.

I found the 0–60 mph time of about 3.3 seconds a thrill that required several tests. This is one of the quickest sedans in its class, and faster than many supercars from just a few years ago.

However, the experience isn’t entirely seamless. The transition between electric and gas propulsion can occasionally feel abrupt, especially at moderate throttle. Some enthusiasts may mourn the loss of the visceral V8 growl that defined previous C 63 models, and I’d agree it is a loss. While AMG has engineered an aggressive sound profile, it’s still synthetic, a digital approximation of fury rather than the real thing.

The C 63 S E rides on optional 20-inch AMG 10-spoke wheels ($850), which look sharp and contribute to the car’s aggressive stance. These large wheels, combined with the firm AMG-tuned suspension, do compromise ride comfort, especially over pothole-ridden roads. This is not a car that floats; it demands engagement from the driver and respect from the road.

My tester came equipped with Mercedes’ Driver Assistance Package ($1,950), which adds a comprehensive suite of advanced safety and convenience tech. Adaptive cruise, active lane keeping, and evasive steering assist are standouts. These features work smoothly for the most part, although lane centering can be overly assertive, sometimes nudging me while driving more than necessary.

For those who prefer their performance with a bit of flair, the AMG Night Package ($750) adds blacked-out exterior trim and darker accents. I really appreciated this subtle but welcome visual enhancement that complements the car’s aggressive demeanor.

Inside, the ventilated front seats wrapped in Nappa leather ($2,590) elevate the cabin’s already luxurious feel. The seats are supportive, stylish, and stay cool under pressure – a must for a car with this kind of performance intent.

The interior is modern Mercedes: digital, high-tech, and perhaps a bit too reliant on screens. The 11.9-inch central touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster look stunning, but navigating through menus can be distracting. Touch-sensitive controls on the steering wheel remain a pain point that I found to be sometimes finicky and result in accidental inputs.

Mercedes deserves credit for bringing Formula 1 hybrid technology to the road, and the plug-in aspect isn’t just for show. With an electric-only range of around 8 miles, the C 63 S E can creep quietly through neighborhoods or idle in traffic using only electrons. While this won’t replace a traditional EV for daily commuting, I appreciate the nod toward efficiency in a class that’s rarely associated with it.

The starting MSRP for the 2025 C 63 S E is $83,900. With options and destination charges, the tested model landed at $92,840. This is a steep price for a compact sedan, even one this powerful. At that price point, buyers are justified in expecting perfection, and while the C 63 S E delivers in many areas, it’s not without its flaws.

In summary, the 2025 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Sedan is an impressive showcase of hybrid performance engineering. It’s incredibly quick, stylish, and packed with cutting-edge technology. A world-class machine every day you step into the cabin.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.