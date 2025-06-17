Classic Wheels Spotlight: 1968 Buick GS400

Scott Davis admits he has had a longtime love for Buick Convertibles. His second car, a 1968 Buick Skylark convertible, no doubt had some influence on his decision to purchase a 1968 Buick GS400 Convertible four years ago from the original owners in Alabama.

According to Scott, the original factory color was maroon, and the original owners’ son had the GS repainted scarlet red about 15 years ago. Rumor has it that the son also blew up the original factory 400-cubic-inch engine and had it replaced with a 1968 350-cubic-inch Buick engine.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1968 Buick GS400 Front Passenger

Only 2,454 Buick GS400 convertibles were built in 1968. At the end of the 1968 production run, Buick added the Ram Air cowl induction system, which featured two snorkels that provided the engine with more air flow, creating more horsepower. This system also featured a dual-exhaust system.

Buick enthusiasts often ask Scott about the hood and grille. Not only is the hood different, but the grille is also different. The hood won’t fit correctly with the earlier style grille. The car was built in August of 1968 at the Fairfax assembly plant in Kansas City.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1968 Buick GS400 Rear

Scott says the 350 engine was rebuilt earlier this year by S&J Engines in Seattle. While the engine was out, Scott cleaned up and repainted the compartment. Then he went about rebuilding the front suspension, including new bushings and steering parts. Some of the upgrades included: a new 4-core aluminum radiator with electric cooling fans to keep the engine cool; and a new gas tank with sending unit. Scott appreciates how easy it is to work on the ’68 Buick.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1968 Buick GS400 Trunk

The interior is all factory-installed leather. The dashboard remains exactly as it was, except an aftermarket Pioneer AM/FM stereo with a CD player and Bluetooth. Scott is looking for a factory-correct radio to put in the dash. The GS has a console and tilt wheel, as well as an ignition switch in the dashboard; 1968 was the last year for it as locking steering columns started the following year.

The GS features a Turbo 400 transmission with a limited-slip differential that puts the power to the wheels. Scott installed Buick Sport Rally wheels and 215/75R14 radial tires with raised white letters to complete the period-correct look.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1968 Buick GS400 Interior

Scott says driving his convertible is not only comfortable, but luxuriously roomy with space for three in the back seat. He thoroughly enjoys the open feeling he gets from the convertible and the calming effect that goes with it. All the looks and smiles from other drivers really do make him happy.

Scott takes his car to several car shows and cruise nights every year. At one car show, a year or two ago, the event ended with a “portable drive-in,” using a huge blow up screen. When it was over, the temperature had dropped, but he drove home with the top down anyway—because ‘It Was Cool!’

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1968 Buick GS400 Engine

If you have a car you would like to see featured in Classic Wheels, contact Rudy Host, Jr. at Classic.Wheels.Rudy@gmail.com.