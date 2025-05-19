Santa Fe emerges with bold refresh for 2025

Hyundai’s midsize SUV lineup gets a bold refresh this year and nowhere is that more apparent than in the top-tier 2025 Santa Fe Calligraphy AWD Hybrid. I recently tested this new addition to the capable Hyundai stable of vehicles.

With its squared-off stance, luxury appointments, and a hybrid powertrain, the Santa Fe Calligraphy aims to straddle the line between family practicality and upscale appeal. I spent a week driving one finished in Terracotta Orange, equipped with all-wheel drive and Hyundai’s 1.6-liter turbocharged hybrid engine paired to a 6-speed automatic.

Maybe one of the biggest notes on this particular upscale edition is the sticker: An impressive $50,675 with destination charges. Is this well-dressed hybrid worth the price? Like most Hyundais—there is value to be had.

Exterior Design

I found the 2025 Santa Fe to be a radical departure from previous generations. Its boxy, upright design reflects influences from other off-road SUVs. At first glance, my tester, painted in a bold Terracotta Orange, was a head-turner, and at times a head-scratcher. During my weeklong test period, people either loved the daring burnt-orange hue or wrote it off as very un-Midwest-like. Color aside, there’s no denying Hyundai’s designers took a risk here.

Where I found more consensus was on the 22-inch Calligraphy-exclusive alloy wheels. These massive rims give the SUV a planted, premium stance, and they drew near-universal praise. They’re also likely part of the reason the Calligraphy rides more firmly than expected—more on that later.

Cabin/Tech

Inside the cabin, more universal praise was abundant. Hyundai didn’t hold back, elevating the refinement levels to new highs for the Calligraphy edition. The standout for me was the quilted leather seats, ambient lighting, and dual 12.3-inch screens (for the instrument cluster and infotainment). This creates a tech-forward and luxurious cabin featuring upscale materials and small touches like the UV-C sanitizing tray in the center console.

My experience with the Santa Fe’s cabin noise was a combination of well-isolated from wind noise and better than average from pavement noise.

While I appreciate the modern look, I found some interface choices still lean too heavily into form over function. The abundance of touch controls means you’ll take your eyes off the road more often than you should.

The gorgeous heated and vented seats are comfortable for long drives. The third row is one of the roomiest I can recall, though still not ideal for taller adults. This is still a midsize SUV, despite its chunky exterior footprint giving a much bigger look.

Performance

Under the hood, the Santa Fe Calligraphy Hybrid combines a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with an electric motor, putting out a combined 226 horsepower. It’s paired to a 6-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive, a configuration that emphasizes smooth, quiet operation over outright speed.

The powertrain is more than adequate for getting around town. I found the hybrid system to be seamless in its transitions, and the electric boost helps mask the engine’s modest displacement. However, under heavy acceleration or highway merging, the Santa Fe starts to feel underpowered compared to V6 rivals — or even some turbocharged four-cylinders without the hybrid components.

The tradeoff, of course, is efficiency. During a mixed week of city and highway driving, I averaged between 34 and 36 mpg, which is impressive for a vehicle of this size. That kind of fuel economy can make up for the power deficit for many drivers, especially when gas prices are high.

Thanks to its upright shape and wide stance, the Santa Fe handles the road quite confidently. My tester’s steering felt a little light, but accurate, and body roll is well-controlled. While the ride may have been a bit firmer than expected, particularly over rough pavement, the overall feeling was something more than adequate for a family hauler.

Value

With a price over $50,000, the Santa Fe Calligraphy is clearly aiming at near-premium territory. Hyundai makes a case with standard features, premium design, and one of the best warranties in the business: 10 years/100,000 miles on the powertrain and hybrid components. That kind of coverage brings peace of mind, especially as hybrid systems get more complex.

The 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy Hybrid isn’t for everyone. While its styling is bold to the point of being divisive, and the powertrain prioritizes efficiency over excitement, the upscale cabin with its tech-forward design, outstanding warranty coverage, and standout comforts is an intriguing alternative to more conservative midsize SUVs.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.