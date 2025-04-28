Genesis G80 3.5T Sport delivers balance of refinement, fun

In a luxury sedan segment dominated by long-established European names, Genesis continues to confidently carve out its own identity. In the first couple of years, Genesis was easily the luxury value flying under the radar, but that’s changed.

Today, while it certainly packs an impressive array of luxury, tech and sophistication to warrant the term value, as far as flying under the radar, not so much anymore. This version of the G80 effortlessly combines performance, refinement and design in a way that competes with the best from Germany and Japan – and still for less money.

I recently tested the 2025 G80 3.5T Sport Prestige, which arrives as a clear signal that Genesis isn’t just playing catch-up – it’s playing to win.

My tester arrived with a base price of $77,000. With destination charges factored in, the final price rang up at $78,280, which places it squarely in the same conversation as mid- to upper-trim models from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. However, I think Genesis is offering a different kind of appeal.

Under the hood is a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that produces 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It’s not just quick – it’s smooth, quiet and capable of serious pace when prodded.

The G80’s transmission is tuned for refinement rather than aggression, but paddle shifters are present for when you want to take control. Genesis says the G80 3.5T can go from 0–60 mph in just under five seconds, which I found to be not only accurate but effortless. Look for 16 city/24 highway/19 combined, which is not stellar, but acceptable given the performance and weight.

The ride is just one of the G80’s strong suits. Adaptive suspension and solid chassis tuning strike a balance between sporty handling and the plush ride luxury buyers expect. It won’t carve corners with the agility of a 5 Series, but it doesn’t feel out of place on winding rural suburban roads, either. Steering is responsive, if a bit numb, and the car stays composed and confident at any highway speed.

Visually, this G80 was finished in Vatna Gray, a sophisticated flat paint that adds a bit of edge to the car’s otherwise traditional silhouette. The crest grille and split LED headlights give it a distinctive face, while the fastback-like roofline adds just enough flair without veering into flash. Featuring 20-inch alloy wheels, it offers a core elegance with a maturity that is never boring.

Inside the cabin, Genesis continues to impress with attention to fit, finish and detail. The Sevilla Red and Obsidian Black leather interior feels upscale from every angle. Materials are rich, with suede-like headliners, knurled metal accents, and open-pore wood trim. The front seats offer excellent support and adjustability, with heating, ventilation and massage functions included in my tester.

The tech suite is robust. A 14.5-inch infotainment display sits atop the dashboard, paired with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The 27-inch curved screen is crisp, responsive and relatively intuitive to use – though I found the touchpad controller to be a bit less inviting.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system that delivers crisp highs and deep lows. The Prestige offers a heated center armrest, rear-wheel steering and a head-up display.

Safety and driver assistance features are abundant, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and a surround-view camera system. Genesis’s Highway Driving Assist remains one of the better semi-autonomous systems on the market in terms of smoothness and reliability.

Having spent a week in the Genesis G80 3.5T Sport Prestige, it is clearly targeting buyers who want a luxury sedan that stands apart from the usual crowd, not because it’s louder or more extreme, but because it does so much well without trying too hard. It may not have the brand cachet of its European counterparts just yet, but the product quality is very much there.

Genesis has built a serious contender. The G80 isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel – it’s just trying to make a better one. And in this case, it might have done just that.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.