Subaru Solterra is solid effort for EV fans

Subaru could never be accused of rushing into trends, and its first all-electric vehicle, the 2025 Subaru Solterra, is solid proof of that measured approach. With standard all-wheel drive, great range and a comfortable ride, the Solterra delivers plenty of what Subaru enthusiasts love – just without a gas engine.

Raised wagons like the Solterra can deliver great drive characteristics while offering more flex on cargo capability than sedans. I enjoy driving these crossover variants and when you talk about offering Subaru’s proven AWD system, you can point and go with confidence.

Aesthetics

At first glance, the Solterra has the rugged, adventure-ready look Subaru is known for. The two-tone Harbor Mist Gray Pearl/Galactic Black paint adds a bit of personality, though the overall styling is a mix of contemporary with traditional Subaru. I’m not a big fan of cladding, and the black wheel arch cladding will be polarizing for some, but it does reinforce its outdoorsy nature.

My tester featured the standard 20-inch alloy rims with all-weather treads. The addition of the split-roof spoiler and rear ducktail spoiler adds a level of sportiness, while the roof rails with mounting points deliver outdoor functionality.

Inside, the Solterra’s cabin is spacious and comfortable, with ample room for passengers and cargo. The materials feel upscale for a Subaru, though not quite luxury-grade. The seats are supportive, and the standard panoramic sunroof adds an airy feel. However, the dashboard layout takes some getting used to, especially with the digital gauge cluster positioned higher than expected.

The second row is a little tight but capable of accommodating two adults in comfort or three kids. Lay down the second row and cargo capability is very nice. Overall, the cabin feels open and the Panoramic Moonroof helps to open things up even more.

Performance

Equipped with dual electric motors, the Solterra delivers 215 horsepower and 249 lb-ft of torque. While it’s not the quickest EV on the market, it offers smooth and instant acceleration.

I found the standard all-wheel drive to provide excellent traction, making it a solid choice for winter driving or light off-road adventures. Technically a small SUV, the Solterra feels like the performer you would expect from a Subaru.

Subaru estimates the Solterra’s range at around 227 miles per charge, which is decent but falls short of competitors like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model Y. Real-world range can vary depending on weather conditions and driving habits, and cold temperatures will impact efficiency.

Charging speeds are also a bit underwhelming, with DC fast charging taking about an hour to go from 10% to 80% – not the fastest in its class. A standard 120-volt charging cable comes with the vehicle for the trickle charge at home.

Tech

The star of the interior show is definitely the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, featuring a responsive interface and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Subaru’s EyeSight driver-assistance suite comes standard, including adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. Some users may find the lack of a physical volume knob frustrating (I did) and the touch-sensitive controls take a bit of getting used to.

At $51,995 before options, the Solterra is priced on the higher side compared to similar EVs. The final cost of $54,558, factoring in optional paint and accessories, pushes it further into premium territory. While it offers Subaru’s signature all-wheel drive, solid safety features, and a comfortable ride, its range and charging speed may leave some buyers looking elsewhere.

For Subaru loyalists who want to go electric, the Solterra makes sense – especially if you value all-wheel drive and outdoor-friendly features. Subaru’s first step into the electric world is a good one, but there’s always room for improvement.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and new vehicles.