The MINI that is maxi, still delivering fun performance

When the MINI hit the U.S. shores, especially when it offered the two-tone roof option, it was arguably the most distinct vehicle in the nation at the time. Today, it still garners plenty of looks from passersby and the public who see it as an oddity – or you might say it offers “personality.”

I recently tested the 2024 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Clubman. Part of the second Clubman generation introduced in 2015, this is a fun and practical car bursting with distinction that still manages to have appeal.

Retro cute

The MINI may be one of the top-3 best to offer a retro-feel exterior design in the modern age and do it so well it made it possible for the brand to elevate its profile. A retro look will sell cars – but offer some guts under the hood and you may have a classic on your hands. That’s the MINI story in a nutshell. These are not just cute, retro wagons, they have some serious horsepower to push a relatively light shell about town.

If you want to stand out in a crowd, the MINI is still a slam dunk to get you the attention you crave. Available in a myriad of colors, combos of shades with striping, and wheels, the MINI Cooper LCW Clubman offers distinction standing still and equal attention while in flight.

My tester featured the $6,500 Iconic Trim package. It also added the $500 multi-tone white roof to make everything officially retro. That Iconic Trim package included tons of convenience items for the interior and there was not really much “iconic” about it.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the Clubman has a Sport version (the S) that delivers a fun and spirited driving experience. Featuring a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder producing 189 horsepower, the “S” is the starting point for my Clubman JCW.

The JCW, with its 302-hp turbo 4-cylinder engine upgrade and 8-speed auto transmission (331 lb-ft of torque), provides a step up for those MINI fans who want just a little more get-up-and-go athleticism. The combination of a 3,600-lb curb weight and the snarl of the turbo power make this wagon’s fun factor pretty high. The 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and optional all-wheel drive combine power with being planted.

If you have driven a MINI, you probably have felt the downside to the small-ish wheelbase. The Clubman’s longer wheelbase is far more capable of dealing with bumps in the road. However, once the Clubman is tuned for performance by JCW, the stiffened suspension instantly creates what is the biggest downside to this MINI – a less-than-comfortable ride. If you want the fun but a softer ride, consider the “S”.

The Clubman JCW gets decent fuel economy with a 23-mpg city and 31-mpg highway rating. Compare this to most compact SUVs and crossovers and consider how much performance you are gaining and there’s the upside to JCW. Also, the 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds might also sway a few buyers.

Cabin

The firm seating for the front and second rows does not help cushion the harsh ride. Truthfully, this is what it was designed for – speed and agility. The bolsters up front do a wonderful job of holding you upright on twisty roads, but it does not address the harsh ride. I found my tester to be a relatively quiet cabin. The turbocharged engine distinctively growls, even if much of it is prerecorded and pushed out by the audio system speakers. The climate control works well and has air vents for the rear passengers. MINI owners can order their cars with Apple CarPlay capability and navigation. The standard system comes equipped with voice controls and Bluetooth connectivity.

Because of its boxy shape and upright stance, the Mini Clubman JCW cabin is surprisingly spacious. The boxy design provides plenty of head and shoulder room. While there’s a bit less legroom than some competitors, I found it to be just fine, especially compared to the standard MINI hardtop.

The cabin size means gauges are easily in sight for the driver and audio/climate/interface controls are well within reach. The Clubman’s side-hinged rear doors and fold-flat back seat make it a convenient and roomy cargo area. The hidden bin under the cargo floor offers an extra level of utility that is appreciated.

The price of the 2024 Mini Cooper Clubman JCW starts at $43,395 and goes up to $51,395 depending on the trim and options. My tester was loaded with everything I could want on my MINI. The biggest upside to this retro wagon is still its distinctive looks and the agility it offers. Yes, the ride is harsh, but fun comes at a cost sometimes.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and new vehicles.