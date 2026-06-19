Hike + Camp store debuts in downtown Utica

A ribbon-cutting on Friday, June 12 kicked off the grand-opening of Utica's Hike + Camp - a collaboration between Starved Rock Hikers and Camp Aramoni. Photo by ReelCreative, provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations (Photo by ReelCreative, provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations)

Visitors exploring Starved Rock Country now have a new place to gear up before heading out to the trails. Hike + Camp officially opened June 12 in downtown Utica, welcoming more than 250 people to a grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration at its new location on Mill Street.

Created through a collaboration between Starved Rock Hikers and Camp Aramoni, the store offers hiking gear, camping essentials, outdoor apparel, provisions, locally made artisan gifts and resources designed to help visitors make the most of their time in the region.

Founded by Stephanie Bias, Kyle Petersen and Matthew Klein, Hike + Camp was built on the concept that an outdoor lifestyle shouldn’t end when the hike does. The store combines trail-ready gear and camping supplies with locally made artwork and keepsakes inspired by Starved Rock Country, creating a space that serves both first-time visitors and longtime outdoor enthusiasts.

“We wanted to create a place that feels like an extension of a day spent outside,” the co-founders said. “Whether someone is preparing for the trail, looking for a reminder of their trip, or discovering a new way to explore the area, we hope Hike + Camp becomes a must-stop during every visit to Starved Rock Country.”

Community members, visitors and local leaders gathered for the grand opening celebration, along with representatives from the Village of North Utica, the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce, Camp Aramoni, Starved Rock Hikers, Starved Rock Foundation and Heritage Corridor Destinations.

Hike + Camp features locally-made gifts, hiking supplies, apparel and an interactive information kiosk. Photo by ReelCreative, provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations (Photo by ReelCreative, provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations )

While the store was created with travelers and park visitors in mind, much of what fills the space comes from local artists, makers and businesses. Patrick Sauber of Ottawa-based Primer created many of the hand-drawn illustrations found throughout the store using photographs from area parks. Those designs appear on hats, T-shirts, wooden magnets, coasters and other merchandise available inside Hike + Camp.

Several other local businesses also played a role in bringing the store to life, including Kathryn Ewers of Primary Market in Ottawa, who produces the wooden magnets and coasters. Blake Shofner of Mullet Bros in Princeton prints the shop’s wide-ranging apparel collection.

Guests attending the grand opening had the opportunity to explore Hike + Camp’s selection of hiking gear, camping supplies, books, maps, snacks, cold drinks, Camp Aramoni provisions and locally made products. Outside, visitors gathered around the store’s fireplace area to roast s’mores and enjoy a setting inspired by evenings around the campfire.

Inside the store, visitors can access an interactive digital trailhead to discover more of the natural wonders of the Starved Rock Country region. The custom wooden structure, created by Mike Brown of Rustic Industrial in Mendota, features park maps, trail information, local recommendations, upcoming Camp Aramoni events and a preview of the Camp Aramoni property. The experience was designed to help visitors plan their next adventure, whether it’s a first hike at Starved Rock State Park or a return trip to a favorite trail.

During the grand opening celebration, Hike + Camp also announced a commitment to give back to the parks that inspired the business. The store will donate 1% of its net proceeds to the Starved Rock Foundation, the official nonprofit partner of Starved Rock State Park.

The store plans to continue bringing the outdoor community together through pop-ups, collaborations and special events throughout the year. The first event will be held with Heritage Corridor Destinations at 5 p.m. July 10.

Hike + Camp is located at 107 Mill St. in downtown Utica. Store hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.