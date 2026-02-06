LaSalle County Museums’ Passport Weekend returns

Guests visiting the Starved Rock Country region on Feb. 14 to 16, will have a unique opportunity to visit 13 of LaSalle Country’s most popular museums, historical societies and mansions for a special discounted price.

This passport program, an expansion of the previous“Whole Nine Yards” event, gets you access to all 13 participating historical venues listed below. The passport, which will run you only $1 a person, and can be bought at any of the 13 stops (valid only Feb. 14 to 16). Simply present the passport at each museum for instant admission. This great bargain will help acquaint you with some classic LaSalle Country attractions, along with some true hidden gems and newly expanded exhibits. No further fees will apply for this event. Select locations have varying open hours, noted below.

LaSalle County Museums' Bakers Dozen passport events grants you access to 13 of the region's top museums, for one weekend. (Amanda Carter)

Earlville Historical Society: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14-16

136 South Ottawa St., Earlville – EarlvilleHistory.org

Housed inside a historic 1890s hardware store, Earlville’s free community museum shares the history of this Northern LaSalle County town through a fascinating collection of artifacts.

LaSalle County Historical Society Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14-16

101 East Canal St., Utica – LaSalleCountyHistoricalSociety.org

The La Salle County Historical Society campus, on the banks of the historic I&M Canal, consists of six attractions, exciting interpretive displays and some amazing relics from the history of the Starved Rock Country region. Onsite, you’ll also find the canal warehouse (used for artisan markets throughout the year), a one-room schoolhouse, a blacksmith shop and an original barn dating back to 1875. Popular exhibits on on display include The Radium Girls of LaSalle County and Looking For Lincoln.

Mendota Museum & Historical Society: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14-16

901 Washington St., Mendota – MendotaMuseums.org

House in a spectacular former Carnegie library, the MMHS is dedicated to educating, preserving and to interpreting the rich history of the Mendota area. The Hume-Carnegie Museum features exhibits on the area’s people, industry and commerce. Satellite museums include The Union Depot Railroad Museum, which showcases the area’s railroad history, and The Breaking the Prairie Museum and Chapel, which commemorate the area’s storied agricultural heritage.

Norsk Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14-16

3656 East 2631st St., Sheridan – NorskMuseum.org

This delightful museum is dedicated to Scandinavian culture, and is filled with artifacts from the Norwegian immigrants that settled the region back in the 1800s.

Ottawa Historical & Scouting Heritage Museum: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14-16

1100 Canal St., Ottawa – OttawaHistoricalScoutingMuseum.org

Head to the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum to learn all about the history of the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and the town of Ottawa. You’ll find more than a century’s worth of Scouting artifacts and the largest collection of English Scouting memorabilia in the U.S., as well as rare artifacts from the famed Lincoln-Douglas debate.

Seneca Historical Guild: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14-16

431 North Main St., Seneca – senecahistory.com

Seneca’s fascinating history is explained through a wonderfully curated collection of artifacts inside a vintage train depot. The museum even includes information on Seneca’s famed shipyard that produced 157 LSTs for World War II.

Westclox Museum: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14-16

350 5th Street, Peru Suite 265 – WestcloxMuseum.com

Peru’s famed Westclox factory, makers of the beloved, cult-favorite clock, are honored in this fascinating museum. Through a vast collection of documents, artifacts and antiques, the Westclox Museum tells the story of the community that made the remarkable timepieces.

Reddick Mansion: Tours 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. & 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 14-16

100 W Lafayette St., Ottawa – ReddickMansion.org

The Reddick Mansion, a wonderfully unique landmark, stands at the corners of Columbus and Lafayette street in Ottawa, overlooking the Lincoln Douglas Debate Site. This 150+ year old, 22-room, Italianate mansion has been meticulously restored to the 19th century, after decades of being used as the town’s public library. Now, the mansion is open year-round for tours, Friday to Monday.

Sheridan Historical Society: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14-15

185 N Robinson St., Sheridan – Sheridan-IL.us/History

Ran by a dedicated team of volunteer historians, the Sheridan Historical Society (located next to Sheridan’s former fire station) boasts a wide-ranging collection of local artifacts charting the area’s long history. The collection, which is normally open by appointment, includes business memorabilia, memorabilia related to former pro ballplayer Si Johnson, military items, plat books, newspapers, cemetery records, church histories and much more.

Hegeler Carus Mansion: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 16

1307 7th St., La Salle – HegelerCarus.org

Designed by W. W. Boyington, the famed Chicago Water Tower architect, La Salle’s Hegeler Carus Mansion has remained virtually unaltered since its completion in 1876. This 16,000-sq. foot mansion features 56 rooms spread across 7 levels. The interior is just as stunning as the exterior, with its intricate parquet floors and hand-painted ceilings. This National Landmark is open for tours Wednesday to Sunday, year-round.

LaSalle County Genealogy Guild: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14 and 16

115 West Glover St., Ottawa

Search a vast archive of historical records to learn more about your ancestors’ connection to LaSalle County.

Streatorland Historical Society: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14 and 16

109 E. Elm St., Streator – streatorlandmuseum.com

Celebrate historic Streator at this riveting museum filled with thousands of artifacts, pictures and records dedicated to telling the story of the community. Some exhibits include artifacts from the local coal mines, glass factories, railroad industry, Pluto discoverer and native Streator son Clyde Tombaugh and much more.

Leland Historical Society: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 14 and 16

205 N. Main St,, Leland - lelandhistory.org

The Leland Historical Society aims to collect, preserve, and provide a repository of artifacts and historical records relating to the Leland area as a legacy for future generations. Inside you’ll find a new exhibit celebrating Leland’s Norwegian heritage – featuring artifacts from early Norwegian businesses, treasured family heirlooms and traditional Norwegian costumes.