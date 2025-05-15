Adventure in Starved Rock Country

Beyond the beautiful nature, amazing boutique shops and delicious eateries, you’ll find Starved Rock Country also is a hotspot for thrill-seeking attractions and outdoor adventure. From serene river cruises to extreme off-roading, you’ll find something in the region that’s sure to thrill every member of your group. Here are some of our favorite outdoor adventure activities you’ll find in the Starved Rock area.

SkydiveChicago

3215 East 1969th Road, Ottawa

SkydiveChicago.com

See Starved Rock Country from a whole new perspective: about 14,000 feet in the air. Soar above some of the most beautiful vistas Illinois has to offer at Ottawa’s own Skydive Chicago. Home of many record setting jumps, and the future host site of the USPA Nationals, Skydive Chicago is widely regarded as the Midwest’s premiere destination for jumping. The staff at Skydive Chicago are some of the best in the nation, and ready to take you from novice to your first ever tandem jump. Your 3+ hour experience will give you all the instructions, equipment and plane ride you need to complete your first skydiving experience. An excursion to Skydive Chicago makes for a great gift for those that love adventure. Reservations are a must; night jumps and other opportunities are available for the more seasoned jumpers.

ATV riders at The Cliffs Insane Terrain off-road park in Marseilles. (Photo provided by Jimmy Lowry)

The Cliffs Insane Terrain

2681 East U.S. Route 6, Marseilles

TheCliffsInsaneTerrain.com

Off-roading is more accessible than you’d think! From first time drivers looking to explore the hobby to veteran off-roaders with custom built vehicles, The Cliffs Insane is the perfect place to test your skills. Home to the popular “Mud Turtle” and “Carnage” trails, The Cliffs Insane Terrain features miles of custom designed challenging off-road routes for you to enjoy. For those new to off-roading, you don’t need to bring your own UTV. At The Cliffs you can rent a Yamaha, Wolverine or Viking and enjoy a guided 1-hour woods tour that’s sure to make you a lifelong fan of this outdoor adventure. Prices include driving lessons, instructions and helmets for all participants. Visit their website for reservations, special events and all the rules and UTV etiquette you should know before you go.

Kayak Starved Rock (Photo provided by Kayak Starved Rock. )

Kayak Starved Rock

1170 N. 27th Road, Ottawa

www.KayakStarvedRock.com

Enjoy a guided kayak tour or convenient kayak rental near Starved Rock State Park. Available May through October, guests can choose between two hour-long guided kayak excursions, perfect for the novice kayaker or those looking to familiarize themselves with this stretch of the scenic Illinois River, or for two-hour, half day or daily rentals of single or tandem kayaks. These super stable Perception brand kayaks are an inexpensive and fun way to explore the waters of Starved Rock Country. For more information, visit Kayak Starved Rock on Facebook.

The Sainte Genevieve Riverboat, a charming replica of a 19th-century paddlewheeler, is one of several ways to explore the waters of Starved Rock Country. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Sainte Genevieve Riverboat

231 Albin Stevens Drive, Ottawa

www.SteGenRiverBoat.com

A charming replica of a 19th century paddlewheeler, the Sainte Genevieve Riverboat offers visitors a chance to step back in time and imagine the days when passenger riverboats traversed these waters. Departing from a conveniently located dock near the confluence of the Fox and Illinois rivers, this delightful sternwheeler offers a variety of cruises, including narrated tours that delve into the area’s rich history. Whether you’re enjoying a romantic sunset cruise with delectable small plates or a family-friendly matinee sightseeing tour, the Sainte Genevieve offers an unforgettable journey through time and nature.

Starved Rock Lodge's scenic Illinois River cruise

Starved Rock Lodge River Cruise

One Lodge Lane, Oglesby

www.StarvedRockLodge.com

Looking for an intimate river cruise experience? Starved Rock Lodge’s guided river cruise is a must-book tour. Departing from the scenic Starved Rock State Park, this cruise provides an up-close and personal encounter with the natural beauty of the Illinois River. Guided by knowledgeable naturalists, you’ll gain insight into the region’s flora, fauna and geological wonders. As you meander downriver, keep your eyes peeled for bald eagles, herons and other wildlife that call this area home.

Quest Watersports, of Ottawa

Quest Watersports

1800 N. 2871st Road, Ottawa

www.QuestWatersports.com

Paddle along the serene waters of the Illinois River, exploring hidden coves and discovering the area’s natural wonders from a different perspective. Quest specializes in the rental and sales of high-end Hobie brand pedal kayaks (with select models capable of fitting up to four people) and premium stand-up paddleboards. With its top-notch equipment and friendly staff, Quest Watersports ensures that your aquatic adventures in Starved Rock Country will be both memorable and incredibly convenient. Looking to continue the adventure on land? Quest also offers a fleet of convenient e-bike rentals that can help you start exploring popular trails like the nearby I&M Canal.

Awesome Ottawa Tours

Awesome Ottawa Tours

624 Court St., Ottawa

www.AwesomeOttawaTours.com

Prepare to have your perception of Ottawa altered forever! Starved Rock Country native Tom Aussem provides fascinating and informative tours, detailing the city’s storied past. Over the course of the trip, you’ll hear tales of crime, liberation and perseverance that all played a part in shaping this beautiful riverfront town. Follow Awesome Ottawa Tours on Facebook to learn about current and upcoming tours.