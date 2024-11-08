Festival of Lights returns to downtown Ottawa

Santa and Mrs Claus wave to their adoring fans as they ride in a sleigh through downtown Ottawa Friday night. The couple made its appearance at the city's annual Festival of Lights Parade.

The holiday season in Ottawa will officially begin with the 37th Annual Festival of Lights Parade Nov. 29. Set to start at 6 p.m. on LaSalle Street, this beloved community event will transform downtown Ottawa into a radiant spectacle, marking the start of a cherished tradition that has illuminated the city for more than three decades.

Each year, the Festival of Lights brings together families, friends and visitors to experience the magic of Ottawa’s holiday spirit. This year, the role of Grand Marshal will be held by Daniel Thomas, deputy director at the Illinois Office of Tourism.

Santa makes his way down La Salle Street to conclude the Festival of Lights parade Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel as this year’s Grand Marshal,” said Rich Crum, event coordinator for the Festival of Lights. “Daniel’s dedication to promoting tourism across Illinois aligns perfectly with the heart of this event, which not only brings holiday joy to our community but also highlights the charm and appeal of Ottawa as a holiday destination.”

As the parade moves down LaSalle Street, spectators will be treated to vibrant floats, musical performances and a glittering array of lights that bring downtown Ottawa to life. The festivities culminate at the historic Jordan Block, where Mayor Robert E. Hasty will offer a warm welcome to all. Ottawa’s own Shepherd Junior High Choir will fill the air with carols, setting the stage for a memorable countdown led by Santa and Mrs. Claus to light the city’s Christmas tree. The evening will close with a dazzling fireworks display, creating a truly unforgettable moment.

“The Festival of Lights has become a hallmark event for Ottawa, one that brings our community together and draws visitors from near and far,” Crum said. “Each year, families come back to make memories, and it’s a tradition that captures the very best of our holiday spirit.”

Shoppers make their way around the Chris Kringle Market on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in the Jordan block in Ottawa. Saturday and Sunday are the final days of the market. (Derek Barichello)

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the popular Chris Kringle Market also will kick off its four-weekend event, featuring a variety of artisan vendors, holiday crafts and seasonal treats. Stroll under the twinkling lights as you immerse yourself amongst sparkling boutique windows filled with soft sweaters, brightly colored ornaments, fresh greens and new novels, all waiting to be wrapped with a bow. Grab a market mug filled with fresh Belgian hot cocoa to warm your hands as you meander through the Chris Kringle Market checking off your gift list with handmade gifts goodies & delectable bites. Snap an Insta-worthy “Elfie” on the way to Santa’s house.

The Chris Kringle Market will run Nov. 29-Dec. 1 (Fri.: Noon-7 p.m., Sat.: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.), Dec. 6, 7, 8 (Fri.: 4-8 p.m., Sat.: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sun.: 11 a.m.-4 pm), Dec. 13, 14, 15 (Fri: 4-8 pm, Sat: 11 am-7 pm and Sun: 11 am-4 pm) and Dec. 20, 21, 22 (Fri: 4-8 pm, Sat: 11 am-7 pm and Sun: 11 am-4 pm). Stay tuned for a full list of vendors and special events coming to the 2024 market.

For more information about the Festival of Lights Parade and other holiday events, visit www.visitottawail.com.