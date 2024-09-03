Two days of jazz, blues and barbecue to spice Starved Rock Country

Two of La Salle’s most popular street festivals, BBQ-n-Blues and Jazz’N the Street, return Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14, at 600 First St. The pair of celebrations will bring food vendors and top-notch musical acts right to the heart of downtown La Salle.

The fun starts with BBQ-n-Blues, running from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday. The festival is one of the best evenings of curated live blues that Starved Rock Country has to offer. La Salle’s First Street will be taken over by four leading blues and blues-rock acts: Travis Ried Band (5 p.m.), Altered Five Blues Band (7 p.m.), Street Corner Blue (9 p.m.) and local favorites Steve Cerqua & The Crossroads in two sets on the second stage (6:30 and 8:30 p.m.).

Although the music is second to none, barbecue is really the core of Friday’s festivities. A panel of judges will sample the creations of more than a dozen amateur barbecue chefs coming from all over Illinois. The rib cook-off will start at 7 a.m., and contestants will have until 6 p.m. to submit their slowly smoked masterpieces, with the cook-off winners being announced at 8 p.m.

There also will be a number of professional barbecue vendors, who are not competing in the event, along with other stands selling meals, drinks and snacks: Haze Smokehouse, Mickey’s Massive Burrito, La Salle VFW, 9th Street Pub, Lil Mad Cafe and Big B BBQ. Featured beverage vendors will offer signature cocktails from Star Union Spirits, wine from August Hill Winery, and a selection of domestic beers and seltzers.

Saturday’s festival takes a turn toward jazz. Jazz’N the Street, which entertains from 4 to 10 p.m., will feature a stacked lineup of nationally touring jazz talent and a beverage tent serving wine, craft beer and signature cocktails.

Main-stage acts include Harold Dawson (4:30 p.m.), The Meadowlark Lemons (6:30 p.m.) and Shout Section Big Band (8:30 p.m.). Rudy’s Ruff Stuff Project will play the second stage at 6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday’s food vendors include Haze Smokehouse, Mickey’s Massive Burrito, La Salle VFW, 9th Street Pub, Lil Mad Cafe and Big B BBQ. Domestic beer and seltzers, signature cocktails from Star Union Spirits and wine from August Hill Winery also will be available throughout the night.

Fireworks will close out the two-night event at 10 p.m. As with BBQ-n-Blues, Jazz’N the Street offers free admission and free parking. All ages are welcome, but pets will not be permitted on the festival grounds. The event is held rain or shine.

For more information on either festival, visit lasallebusiness.org/events, and be sure to follow the La Salle Business Association on Facebook for more upcoming fests at facebook.com/LaSalleBusinessAssociation.