The Mendota Sweet Corn Festival returned for its 77th installment - running Thursday, Aug. 8, through Sunday, Aug. 11, in the city’s downtown. An estimated 30,000 visitors flock to the event each year to partake in the carnival, vendor market, food booths and live entertainment. Here’s a look at this year’s festivities:

For more information on future Sweet Corn Fests, visit sweetcornfestival.com