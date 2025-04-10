3 injured in crash that led to an engine fire in Lake in the Hills

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call Wednesday, April 9, 2025 to the intersection of Algonquin and Lakewood roads in Lake in the Hills for a three-vehicle crash with injuries. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash that resulted in an engine fire Wednesday afternoon in Lake in the Hills, officials reported.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Algonquin and Lakewood roads in Lake in the Hills for a reported crash with injuries. First responders arrived to a three-vehicle crash with “moderate damage to the vehicles,” district Battalion Chief Eric Bentley said in a news release.

“A bystander used a fire extinguisher prior to our arrival to extinguish a small engine fire,” Bentley said in the release.

Three adults were treated at the scene and transported to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with injuries that are believed to not be life threatening, according to Bentley.

The crash is under investigation by the Lake in the Hills Police Department, according to the release.

“We would like to remind motorists to move over for emergency vehicles,” Bentley said in the release.