Johnsburg baseball wins on walk-off balk: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Johnsburg 11, Richmond-Burton 10: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks (9-2, 2-0) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and scored the game-winning run on a balk in a Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Rockets. Riley Johnson had an RBI hit to cut R-B’s lead to one, and Kaeden Frost walked with the bases loaded to tie the score before the walk-off balk.

Richmond-Burton (1-8, 0-2) scored four runs in the top of the seventh to take a 10-8 lead. Tayden Pinkowski was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs for Johnsburg. Evan Pohl (three runs) and Johnson both knocked in two runs.

For R-B, Luke Johnson had two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs. Joe Larsen scored twice and drove in two, and Cooper Nagel went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.

Cary-Grove 1, Burlington Central 0: At Cary, Charlie Taczy threw a shutout with 11 strikeouts and knocked in the game’s only run to lead the Trojans (5-3, 1-0) past the Rockets (6-1, 0-1) in a Fox Valley Conference game. Taczy allowed two hits and walked one in the complete game.

Chase Powrozek took the loss, allowing an unearned run on five hits over five innings. He struck out eight and walked three.

Crystal Lake South 10, Dundee-Crown 8 (10 inn.): At Carpentersville, Christian Alther was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs for the Gators (6-3, 1-0) in the FVC win. Alther drove in two of his four runs in the 10th inning. Carson Trivellini added three hits and an RBI and Gio Evers-Sanchez had two hits and drove in one.

Ryan Pierce had three hits and two RBIs for D-C (5-3, 0-1). Jake Toms (double) and Jacob Gillette both had two hits and one RBI.

Woodstock 7, Harvard 4 (susp.): At Harvard, the Blue Streaks lead the Hornets in their KRC game after 3½ innings. Trevor Cote drove in two runs for Woodstock before the game was suspended because of rain.

Marengo 2, Woodstock North 1 (susp.): At Marengo, the Indians grabbed the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a bases-loaded walk by Michael Kirchhoff before the game was suspended because of rain.

McHenry 0, Hampshire 0 (susp.): At Hampshire, the FVC game between the Warriors and Whips was suspended with one out in the top of the second inning.

Huntley 2, Crystal Lake Central 1 (susp.): At Huntley, the Raiders scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead over the Tigers. The FVC game was suspended after 2½ innings because of rain.

Softball

Crystal Lake Central 18, Cary-Grove 3 (4 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (6-0, 2-0) scored nine runs in the third inning and stayed unbeaten with an FVC win over the Trojans. Cassidy Murphy was 3 for 4 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBIs, Lily Perocho was 4 for 4 with five RBIs and Adi Waliullah added three runs scored and three RBIs. Makayla Malone earned the win, striking out five in four innings.

Aubrey Lonergan (2 for 2) drove in two runs for C-G (1-4, 0-2).

Huntley 14, McHenry 2 (5 inn.): At McHenry, Lyla Ginczycki (2 for 3) hit a home run and drove in two in an FVC win for the Raiders (4-5, 1-1). Isabella Boskey (2 for 3, three runs) and Ajai Bonner (2 for 4) had three RBIs, while Sadie Svendsen and Avery Collatz both drove in two.

Gretchen Huber gave up a pair of unearned runs in five innings with six strikeouts for the win. Danica McCarthy had two hits for McHenry (2-5, 0-1).

Burlington Central 13, Dundee-Crown 3 (5 inn.): At Burlington, Olivia Sutton (3 for 4) had two RBIs and two runs scored in the Rockets’ (3-6, 2-0) FVC win over the Chargers. Kelsey Covey and Addison Beltran (2 for 3, double) both knocked in two runs. Mei Shirokawa scored three runs. Addisyn Petersen got the win, allowing three runs in five innings with three strikeouts.

Alyssa Gale drove in a run for D-C (4-3, 1-1).

Harvard 14, Guilford 4 (5 inn.): At Harvard, Nayeli Sanchez was 2 for 2 with two doubles and seven RBIs as the Hornets moved to 3-3 on the season. Tallulah Eichholz scored three runs and had two steals. Kara Knop earned the win, striking out nine in five innings.

Hampshire 8, Jacobs 3 (susp.): At Algonquin, the Whip-Purs sent 11 batters to the plate and scored eight runs in the top of the first inning, highlighted by a three-run home run by leadoff hitter Ally LeBlanc. The game was suspended after one inning because of rain.

Ashton-Franklin Center 19, Alden-Hebron 2 (4 inn.): At Ashton, Olivia Toscano drove in a run for the Giants (0-3) in a nonconference loss to the Raiders.

Girls soccer

Marian Central 1, Round Lake 1: At Round Lake, Kalia Parris scored the Hurricanes’ lone goal in a nonconference draw. Rut Navarrete made 10 saves for Marian and Adriana Wrzos had an assist.

Richmond-Burton 7, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Maddie Seyller and Sydney Frericks scored two goals apiece for the Rockets (3-3, 1-1) in their KRC win against the Hornets. Kenzie Ragusca, Abbie Leslie and Elle Barrettsmith also scored. Kat Pacheco and Rylee Molczan combined for the shutout.

Johnsburg 4, Antioch 3: At Johnsburg, Lauren McQuiston scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute to lift the Skyhawks (3-2) to a nonconference win. Charlie Eastland, Brooke Butler and Liz Smith also scored, while McQuiston added two assists. Lila Konrad made a penalty-kick save in the 69th minute.