We The People Exhibit Arrives In Ottawa

The Ottawa Visitors Center welcomes guests to experience a special pop-up museum exhibit at the Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa Center (located at 321 W Main St, Ottawa IL).

“We the People” is a mobile exhibit from the Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn, which serves to educate younger generations on the lasting impacts of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The centerpiece of the exhibit consists of two beam pieces recovered from the rubble of the north tower of the WTC. They are accompanied by the Talk-Back Star Table, a tool for encouraging children to consider how they can help out in their community.

There will be a grand opening on July 6th at the Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa Center (located at 321 W Main St, Ottawa IL). The event will have food, activities, and more.

The exhibit will be open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 3 pm on Saturdays. “We the People” leaves Ottawa on August 1st.

For more info, visit: VsitOttawaIL.com