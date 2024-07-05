Starved Rock Country

We The People Exhibit Arrives In Ottawa

Grand opening to be held at the IVCC Ottawa Center July 6th

By Ryan Searl
Provided by Ottawa Visitors Center

The Ottawa Visitors Center welcomes guests to experience a special pop-up museum exhibit at the Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa Center (located at 321 W Main St, Ottawa IL).

“We the People” is a mobile exhibit from the Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn, which serves to educate younger generations on the lasting impacts of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The centerpiece of the exhibit consists of two beam pieces recovered from the rubble of the north tower of the WTC. They are accompanied by the Talk-Back Star Table, a tool for encouraging children to consider how they can help out in their community.

There will be a grand opening on July 6th at the Illinois Valley Community College Ottawa Center (located at 321 W Main St, Ottawa IL). The event will have food, activities, and more.

The exhibit will be open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 3 pm on Saturdays. “We the People” leaves Ottawa on August 1st.

For more info, visit: VsitOttawaIL.com