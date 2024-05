Get ready to kick off summer the right way, courtesy of our friends at Walls 102 - Wall to Wall Country! The Starved Rock Country radio station is giving fans a chance to see rising stars BoomTown Saints play an intimate matinee show at Shaker’s Bar & Grill on Friday, May 31st at 3pm!

Here’s your chance to win tickets! Enter below for a chance to snag a set of tickets to join us on the patio for this can’t-miss summer event. It’s gonna be a blast, so don’t miss out!