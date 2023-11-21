Order Your Starved Rock and Matthiessen Calendars In Time For The Holidays

Start your holiday shopping season by picking up this year’s collectible Starved Rock and Matthiessen Calendar. These stunning 12-month calendars depict some of the most beautiful natural attractions found around Starved Rock Country, with many of the region’s most popular photographers contributing some of their recent work.

They now are available for purchase both in stores and online, with 100% of the proceeds from these calendars being donated to the Starved Rock Foundation. The volunteer-run foundation supports the state park through educational programs, guided hikes, exhibit updates and more.

Photos provided by the Starved Rock Foundation

The Starved Rock Historical and Educational Foundation is the nonprofit organization for Starved Rock State Park. The Foundation includes a volunteer program that staffs the Visitor Center information desk and leads interpretive hikes, provides educational materials, and conducts special events and presentations. It also raises monies for materials, equipment and the improvement of Starved Rock State Park through memberships, donations and profit from the 100% volunteer-run LeRocher Book Store in the Visitor Center. Purchasing a calendar is a great way to contribute to this essential organization and share your love of the state parks.

“The calendar brings back memories for locals, and reminds them to come out and explore our amazing parks. For folks who have not been to the parks, the calendar serves as an invitation to come and see the amazing beauty that Starved Rock holds in all seasons,” stated Pam Grivetti, president of the Starved Rock Foundation.

Photos provided by the Starved Rock Foundation

The 2024 calendar features seasonal natural and wildlife moments captured by park hikers and photographers. The cover is a collage of park images submitted by individuals across the United States who visited Starved Rock. The 11-by-14-inch wall calendar is professionally printed on one of the finest printing papers available; the Classic Felt press paper has a luxurious feel and smooth finish, producing a high-quality, timeless feel. It is an acid-free, archival and Forest Stewardship Council-certified paper.

Online ordering is available at www.starvedrockhikers.com/2024calendar. Online orders placed between now and Dec. 8 will ship on Dec. 11, so act fast to ensure your Starved Rock memorabilia arrives before the holidays.

Photos provided by the Starved Rock Foundation

Calendars also can be purchased at the following in-store locations starting today, while supplies last: LeRocher Bookstore (Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center), Bruce & Ollie’s at The Bickerman Building, Grand Bear Resort Gift Shop, Heritage Harbor, Starved Rock Country Welcome Center and Illinois Made Gift Shoppe, as well as the Starved Rock Lodge Hotel check-in desk.

The fundraising calendar is made possible by Matthew Klein Films, a creative video production agency with over two million views online and 500 videos created for clients in public and private sectors. Matthew started the annual calendar fundraiser with support from park visitors, local businesses, regional tourism bureaus and the Illinois Office of Tourism. The 2022 and 2023 editions of the calendar raised a combined $6,600 for the parks. Recently, Matthew’s video work has been included in an HBO documentary produced by Unrealistic Productions, a Mark Wahlberg company, and in a holiday Hallmark movie.

Learn more about the Starved Rock Historical and Educational Foundation, becoming a volunteer, or donating at www.starvedrock.org.