Start Your Holiday Season At La Salle’s Celebration of Lights

A aerial view of the Celebration of Lights on Tuesday Nov. 16, 2021 at Rotary Park in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Celebration of Lights

Open every evening through New Year’s Day

2837 E. Fifth Road, La Salle

The city of La Salle’s spectacular Celebration of Lights has made its triumphant return to Rotary Park. One of the largest holiday attractions in north central Illinois, the massive collection of illuminated displays is back and bigger than ever before. Conveniently located near I-39, the astounding drive-thru light show will run every night from now through New Year’s Day.

Hundreds of Christmas displays illuminate during the Celebration of Lights on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at Rotary Park in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Now in its 11th year, the lights parade has expanded from having 17 displays to 365. Cars will meander along a winding path through the park, where you can get a good look at the hundreds of larger-than-life displays – each sponsored by an area business or organization.

A full moon rises over Rudolph during the Celebration of Lights on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at Rotary Park in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

The Celebration of Lights is free to view, but donations are encouraged to continue to grow the community-led project. The drive-thru display will be open to the public from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Don’t miss a chance to start a new holiday tradition at this beautiful and festive light show.

For more information, be sure to follow Celebration of Lights - City of La Salle on Facebook.