Plan A Summer Getaway To Award-Winning Kishauwau Cabins

Perched above the beautiful Vermilion River, and just 7 miles from the gates of Starved Rock State Park, is Kishauwau Cabins, where you will find a collection of four-season rental units surrounded by picturesque nature. This longtime fan-favorite lodging experience just received another prestigious accolade: being named a Travelers’ Choice winner by Tripadvisor.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Kishauwau Cabins has been honored with this coveted lodging and attraction award, a testament to their service to new fans and loyal annual guests. The Travelers’ Choice Award honors businesses that consistently have received outstanding traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the past 12 months, putting Kishauwau in the top 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.

Photo provided by Kishauwau Cabins

“We are humbled and delighted to be the only lodging establishment in the Starved Rock area to have received this distinguished award,” said Terisa King, owner of Kishauwau Cabins. “This recognition from our guests reaffirms our commitment to providing them an unforgettable experience where they can unplug [from] the hectic pace of modern life.”

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice winners,” said John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests.”

Whether you’re looking for a lodging destination that will keep you cool after a hot day of hiking the trails at nearby Starved Rock State Park during the summer, or a cozy place to stay warm after a day of cross-country skiing during the winter, Kishauwau Cabins can accommodate.

All 17 cabins are four-season units, capable of keeping guests comfortable the full year round. Furnace heating, as well as indoor wood stoves and gas fireplaces, will ensure the perfect temperature in even the chilliest of Illinois months. And a central air system keeps the cabins cool during the heat of summer. There are even four dog-friendly units, so you won’t have to board Fido during your vacation.

The cabins are spaced out far enough to give guests privacy and a sense of wilderness seclusion, while still being only a short drive from some premier Starved Rock Country attractions in Utica, Ottawa and LaSalle – including 21 miles of state park trails, all located within less than a 15-minute drive of the cabins.

Another amenity that sets Kishauwau’s luxury units apart from other lodging options is the inclusion of full-sized kitchens. All the cabins have refrigerators, stoves, and pantries stocked with the necessary pots, pans, plates and utensils needed to prepare and enjoy meals on site. This comes in addition to the barbecue and fire pits, giving plenty of options for enjoying a meal without having to dine out.

Photo provided by Kishauwau Cabins

Kishauwau Cabins, a family-owned and operated business for over 35 years, stands as a refuge from the hustle and bustle of modern life. While many of their cabins have been enhanced with state-of-the-art conveniences such as expansive whirlpool tubs, the nostalgic décor of all their units provides an authentic, inviting atmosphere.

Along with comfortable beds and furnishings, guests can look forward to a myriad of amenities. Whether you’re a solo adventurer, a couple in search of a romantic getaway, or a family seeking a memorable experience, Kishauwau Cabins offers a range of pet-friendly and family-friendly cabins tailored to fulfill every need.

For more information on Kishauwau Cabins, and to book your stay, visit: kishauwaucabins.com.