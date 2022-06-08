Summer Fun Comes To Peru

In the very heart of Starved Rock Country along the banks of the Illinois River, you’ll find Peru, Illinois with it’s deep history dating back to 1835. Home to many throwback Supper Clubs and casual eateries, you’ll find something that will keep the entire family happy. Plan an overnight stay or weekend in one of it’s many new hotels conveniently located at the intersection of I80 & South Rt251.





SUMMER 2022 EVENT LIST:

*All Events Take Place in or around Centennial Park, unless otherwise noted*

May 28 Washington Park Splash Pad opened to the Public

June 10 ‘Music Under The Oaks’ The Demolition Men

June 24 ‘Music Under The Oaks’ The Rockets

July 3 Water Street, Fireworks

July 22 ‘Music Under The Oaks’ Tim Ajster Band

July 29 ‘Movie In The Park’ Title TBA

August 4,5,6 ‘2022 Taste of Illinois Valley’

Fun Zone including Rock Wall, Zip Line, Extreme Air Jump, Bounce House, Slides and more for all ages

August 4 Centennial Park 4-6pm Musical Guest Abbynormal

August 5 Centennial Park 6-9pm Enjoy Alika Arlynn Band

August 6 Centennial Park 4-6pm Reagle Beagle & 7-9pm Creedence Revival

August 12 Centennial Park ‘Music Under The Oaks’ The Road Trip Band

August 26 Centennial Park ‘Music Under The Oaks’ Steve Sharpe Band





City of Peru

1901 4th Street, Peru, IL

815-223-0061

For more about their 2022 line up visit Peru.Il.US and click on the events tab.