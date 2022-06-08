Summer Fun Comes To Peru

In the very heart of Starved Rock Country along the banks of the Illinois River, you’ll find Peru, Illinois with it’s deep history dating back to 1835. Home to many throwback Supper Clubs and casual eateries, you’ll find something that will keep the entire family happy. Plan an overnight stay or weekend in one of it’s many new hotels conveniently located at the intersection of I80 & South Rt251.
SUMMER 2022 EVENT LIST:
*All Events Take Place in or around Centennial Park, unless otherwise noted*
May 28 Washington Park Splash Pad opened to the Public
June 10 ‘Music Under The Oaks’ The Demolition Men
June 24 ‘Music Under The Oaks’ The Rockets
July 3 Water Street, Fireworks
July 22 ‘Music Under The Oaks’ Tim Ajster Band
July 29 ‘Movie In The Park’ Title TBA
August 4,5,6 ‘2022 Taste of Illinois Valley’
- Fun Zone including Rock Wall, Zip Line, Extreme Air Jump, Bounce House, Slides and more for all ages
- August 4 Centennial Park 4-6pm Musical Guest Abbynormal
- August 5 Centennial Park 6-9pm Enjoy Alika Arlynn Band
August 6 Centennial Park 4-6pm Reagle Beagle & 7-9pm Creedence Revival
August 12 Centennial Park ‘Music Under The Oaks’ The Road Trip Band
August 26 Centennial Park ‘Music Under The Oaks’ Steve Sharpe Band
City of Peru
1901 4th Street, Peru, IL
815-223-0061
For more about their 2022 line up visit Peru.Il.US and click on the events tab.