‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ melts hearts at Paramount in Aurora

Gluttony dooms Augustus Gloop (David Blakeman, center) as Mrs. Gloop (Abby C. Smith, left) looks on in horror, while Willy Wonka (Stephen Schellhardt) ... not so much … in Paramount Theatre’s professional regional premiere of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," playing through Jan. 14. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

It’s not too late to immerse your family in the magic of the festive season, with two more weeks to unwrap the confection that is “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Comfortable in the complicated persona of Willy Wonka is Stephen Schellhardt of Wheaton, an actor, Jeff Award-winning director, theater professor, choreographer, producer and casting professional.

“I’ve been very lucky to tackle a bunch of [acting] roles … and now Willy Wonka: what an epic wonderful enigma … an eccentric enigma. He’s such a joy to play and to dig into,” Schellhardt said, praising director Trent Stork and the production team.

“I have a 5-year-old daughter – she calls me Willy around the house, she has seen the show three times,” Schellhardt said. “We watched the Gene Wilder movie together, and listened to the soundtrack together when I was learning the role. … Being a dad, every time I sing ‘Pure Imagination,’ I think of my daughter.”

He said he relishes seeing audiences beaming, adding the musical provides a wonderful escape, hope and laughter.

“Just using your imagination and making something out of nothing is the magic in the world,” Schellhardt said. “I think that is such a beautiful lesson for today. … Imagine a bright future for yourself.”

The stage musical is based on the Roald Dahl book, and is a bit darker than the Wilder film version. The actor said the reclusive Wonka is a little weary of the world he is going to reenter in order to find a successor: a child who is good, honest and kind.

The book’s Wonka isn’t necessarily warm and fuzzy, said Schellhardt, who appreciates Wilder’s charming and endearing portrayal – and while his own is that, it also can be a little spooky and mysterious.

“If you want an escape, want to laugh, want to see some amazing spectacle with technical elements … come and join our show,” he said.

Schellhardt grew up with parents who were fans of theater and several of his siblings also have made the arts their career.

He talked about a recent student matinee of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” with 1,600 in the audience.

”Kids are screaming and laughing and clapping – for most of them, it’s the first live theatrical experience they’ve had,” Schellhardt said. “It’s such a reminder of how the arts are so important for youth and young performers, they become the future patrons.”

At the Paramount, the role of Charlie Bucket is played in alternating performances by Charlie Long and Meena Sood.

“I would want to mention [one of] the things so lovely about the show is casting a boy and girl playing Charlie. My daughter saw Meena, the girl. I think representation matters. I am so proud of the Paramount for having such inclusive casting, and showing kids that anyone can be [Charlie] and take over the factory. I think it’s so important.”

After being away from acting for a time, Schellhardt said he has a true appreciation now for being on stage.

“I find such a joy in it,” he said, explaining he seeks roles that will challenge him. And in analyzing them, he looks at how each affects the world today.

“I’ve been lucky to dig into so many different humans in the last year,” he said. “I’m pinching myself that this is what I get to do for my job.”

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

WHERE: Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora

WHEN: Wednesday through Sunday until Jan. 14

INFORMATION: paramountaurora.com, 630-896-6666