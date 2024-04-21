‘Better Late Than Never’ to hold fundraiser at Timber Lake Playhouse

MOUNT CARROLL — Timber Lake Playhouse has partnered with local band Better Late Than Never for a fundraising concert benefiting the playhouse at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

Better Late Than Never plays a wide variety of music intended to surprise and engage the audience as well as tap into all musical tastes. BLTN is known for their continually changing cover set list commonly labeled by fans as something they have never heard covered by other bands. BLTN consists of four musicians, all with over 20 years of experience, including members having professional education in music, studio recording experience and Nashville record label experience.

A delightful adaptation of Barbara Park’s best selling books, the Junie B. Jones series, will be performed at the playhouse from May 7–11. Park’s books are brought to life in a genuinely comical musical, “Junie B. Jones, The Musical.” Sneak a peek into the “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal” of the outspoken and lovable Junie B. Jones! Awaken your young person’s desire to read with the sassy little diva, Junie B. Jones, and her adventures in school.

Featuring a tremendously loveable character and fun-filled songs, “Junie B. Jones The Musical” will capture young audience members’ hearts just as the books captivated an entire generation of students. Performances are at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All tickets are $10.

Additional activities and events fill the remaining TLP spring schedule. TLP’s Kentucky Derby Party and Bourbon Tasting Event comes to TLP at 3:30 p.m. May 4. You’ll begin with bourbon tasting, a barbecue and conclude with a viewing of the Run for the Roses. Don your best derby attire, sip on a bourbon flight, and place your “bets” for a chance to win fabulous prizes.

Dog auditions for TLP’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” will be 4 p.m. May 11.

May 18 brings The Four C Notes: Recreating the Music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons to the playhouse, and TLPalooza, a day of games, food, music, and theater tours, along with an evening concert by Jonny Lyons & The Pride will round out TLP’s spring events on May 25.

Information for all TLP spring events, dog auditions, education programs and opportunities for youths can be found on the Timber Lake Playhouse website at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at 815-244-2035. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.