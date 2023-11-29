The Local Scene: Midnight in Morris

The 47th Festival of the Gnomes frolics into Joliet on Dec. 2 and 3 at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre in Joliet. (Photo provided by Bicentennial Park)

1. Midnight in Morris: 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday, downtown Morris

Kick off December by staying up late with the shops of downtown Morris. The Morris Retail Association hosts its annual Midnight in Morris event with special events, holiday deals and specials at many of the bars and restaurants.

2. Winter Hike and Craft: 10 a.m. to noon, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 255055 W. Walnut Lane, Channahon

Bundle up to stay warm and bring the family to explore the winter landscape at Four Rivers in Channahon. Afterward, warm up with hot cocoa while making a special ornament, card or decoration. To register, call 815-722-9470. Those interested must register by Friday.

3. Santa’s Secret Shop and Vendor Fair: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Channahon Junior High, 2417 W. Sioux Drive, Channahon

Santa is setting up shop at Channahon Junior High, where his elves will help children pick out and wrap small gifts for their loved ones. Here’s how it works: Parents should have their children make a list of people they want to purchase gifts for. It costs $3 a person on the child’s list. The children do their own shopping and wrapping, and families can check out the bake sale, vendors and crafters. Santa will be there, and there’s also a 50/50 raffle benefitting a local mother who is beginning cancer treatment.

4. 47th Festival of the Gnomes: 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

Join the 47th annual Festival of the Gnomes, an indoor, all-age holiday event that features a 90-minute live show and a gnome gift shops, where attendees can get a gnome cap. Tickets cost $5.

5. Visit Santa on Illinois Avenue: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Illinois Avenue, Morris

Santa’s busy this time of year, but he’s setting aside a few hours on Saturday to meet with local children at his home on Illinois Avenue in Morris. He’ll surely appreciate being given a list of wants for Christmas.