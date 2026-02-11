5 Things to Do: The Second City performs in Glen Ellyn, Rom-Com trivia and more this weekend

- Rom-Com Trivia at Two Brothers Tap House (Warrenville): Celebrate Valentine’s Day with rom-com–themed trivia with your sweetheart or favorite trivia partner. The game starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 12 at Two Brothers Tap House in Warrenville. Click here for more information.
- The Second City - Laugh Harder, Not Smarter (Glen Ellyn): Celebrate Valentine’s Day laughing with your sweetheart at The Second City as the comedy troupe brings its Laugh Harder, Not Smarter show to the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus. Showtimes are 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Visit atthemac.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Donna Herula Trio Concert (Wheaton): Singer, songwriter and Chicago Blues Hall of Fame inductee Donna Herula will perform a free concert of blues and roots music at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15 at the Wheaton Public Library. Click here for more information.
- DuPage Symphony Orchestra (Naperville): DuPage Symphony Orchestra will perform its “Radiant Voices” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15 at Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville. Tickets start at $12. Click here for more information.
- Juniper Junction Large-Scale Model Train (Lisle): Stop by the Morton Arboretum in Lisle for Juniper Junction, a large-scale model train at the Arboretum’s Firefly Pavilion from Saturday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 22. Juniper Junction is included in the Arboretum admission price. Click here for more information.
The Scene