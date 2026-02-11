5 Things to Do: ‘Love Actually’ at The Dixon, Valentine’s Night at The Foundry in Rock Falls

- “Love Actually” (Dixon): Catch a screening of this romantic comedy starring Hugh Grant on The Dixon Historic Theatre’s big screen. The film will be shown at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13. Tickets are $2. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Valentine’s Night at The Foundry (Rock Falls): Enjoy a special night out with your sweetheart Saturday, Feb. 14, at The Foundry in Rock Falls. The evening begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner by Britos Tacos at 6 p.m. and live music by Bobbi White & Shaylyn from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person. Visit The Foundry’s Facebook page for more information.
- 21st Regional Survey of Art (Dixon): The Next Picture Show in Dixon’s annual exhibit, 21st Regional Survey of Art, runs through Feb. 15. This exhibit highlights the work from local artists in a variety of media. Visit The Next Picture Show’s website for information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Shop for fresh produce and local goods at the Twin City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 14, at the historic Twin City Produce Co. building at 106 Avenue A in Sterling.
- Sauk Valley Media Wedding Showcase (Sterling): Engaged couples won’t want to miss this wedding showcase from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, at Northland Mall in Sterling. Attendees can explore exhibits featuring local wedding professionals. Admission is free.
The Scene