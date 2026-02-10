Juniper Junction model train on display at The Morton Arboretum Feb. 14-22

Juniper Junction, Morton Arboretum’s large-scale model train display, runs Saturday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 22. (Photo provided by The Morton Arboretum)

Train lovers of all ages won’t want to miss Juniper Junction, Morton Arboretum’s large-scale model train display, which runs Saturday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 22.

Known as “garden railroads,” the large-scale model trains bring a larger-than-life miniature world to the Arboretum—captivating kids while showcasing impressive craftsmanship for adults, according to a news release from Morton Arboretum.

Juniper Junction is presented in partnership with the LGB Model Railroad Club of Chicago in the indoor-outdoor Firefly Pavilion, the release stated.

Hours are Monday–Friday 10 a.m.–4 p.m. (9 a.m.–4 p.m. on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 16) and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Juniper Junction access is included with Arboretum admission.

For more information, visit mortonarb.org.