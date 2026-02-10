Juniper Junction model train on display at The Morton Arboretum Feb. 14-22

Train lovers of all ages won’t want to miss Juniper Junction, Morton Arboretum’s large-scale model train display, which runs Saturday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 22.
Known as “garden railroads,” the large-scale model trains bring a larger-than-life miniature world to the Arboretum—captivating kids while showcasing impressive craftsmanship for adults, according to a news release from Morton Arboretum.
Juniper Junction is presented in partnership with the LGB Model Railroad Club of Chicago in the indoor-outdoor Firefly Pavilion, the release stated.
Hours are Monday–Friday 10 a.m.–4 p.m. (9 a.m.–4 p.m. on Presidents’ Day, Feb. 16) and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Juniper Junction access is included with Arboretum admission.
For more information, visit mortonarb.org.