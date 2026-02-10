Folk singer-songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher to perform at Ottawa’s Restaurant at Heritage Harbor Feb. 15

Jessica Willis Fisher, who plays folk, country and Americana music, will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Bluegill Boathouse, 411 Great Loop Drive East in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Jessica Willis Fisher. )

The Harbor Stories: Unplugged concert series continues Sunday, Feb. 15 with Nashville-based singer, songwriter and fiddler Jessica Willis Fisher.

Fisher, who plays folk, country and Americana music, will perform at 6:30 p.m. at The Restaurant at Heritage Harbor, 411 Great Loop Drive E. in Ottawa. The evening begins at 5 p.m. with dinner (at an additional cost).

Rooted in the traditions of folk, Irish, country and bluegrass, she began performing at an early age with her family band. Fisher has also appeared on music’s most iconic stages, including the Grand Ole Opry, and in front of national audiences through appearances on the NBC show “America’s Got Talent.”

According to a news release, Fisher’s Americana-leaning debut solo album “Brand New Day” features both deeply autobiographical lyrics and foot-stomping anthems. Her sophomore record “Blooming” is an ode to the power of knowing who we are. Its main theme is the celebration of healing and growth as illustrated through the vibrant beauty of nature and features a blend of acoustic centered folk-Americana, singer-songwriter and old-time sounds, including fiddle driven instrumentals.

Tickets start at $39. and can be purchased here.

For more information about Fisher and her music, visit jessicawillisfisher.com.

For more information about The Restaurant at Heritage Harbor, click here.