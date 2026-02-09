St. Charles Public Library Concert Series continues Feb. 15 with ‘Forgotten Women of the American Songbook’

The St. Charles Public Library’s Sunday Concert Series continues at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15 with a performance from guitarist Casey Nielsen and vocalist Christy Bennett. (Photo provided by St. Charles Public Library )

The duo will perform “Forgotten Women of the American Songbook.” Nielsen’s study of classical guitar brings a rich texture to arrangements, and Bennett’s research into the forgotten female composers of the American Songbook adds fresh new work to the traditional jazz repertoire, according to a news release from the library.

Nielsen was 12 when he began to study classical guitar with Paul Henry of Roosevelt University, adding lessons with Chicago jazz guitarist Neal Alger at 14. He earned a bachelor’s degree in jazz studies from Northern Illinois University, studying both genres with internationally renowned Fareed Haque, and then spent three more years, post-graduation, with classical guitarist Denis Azabagic at Roosevelt. Nielsen performs solo recitals throughout the Chicago area and is a jazz bandleader and sideman in various groups across the country, the release stated.

Bennett, a native of Springfield, holds a bachelor’s degree from DePaul University in vocal performance. She has studied classical voice with Chris Lorimer and Amy Conn, and has studied jazz with Bob Palmieri and jazz voice and piano with Bradley Williams.

The concert will take place in the Carnegie Community Room, located on the second floor of the library. Admission is free, and all are welcome to enjoy an afternoon of exceptional live music.

For more information, visit scpld.org.