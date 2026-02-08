Go back to the ‘50s with John Muller’s Winter Dance Party at Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Raue Center for the Arts will host John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party® at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

This official and authentic live re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour is the only show ever endorsed by the Holly, Valens, and Richardson estates, according to a news release from Raue Center.

Audiences will be transported back to 1959 for over two hours of high-voltage rock ‘n’ roll featuring the hit songs that changed music forever, including “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh Boy,” “Rave On,” “La Bamba,” “Chantilly Lace” and many more.

The show stars John Mueller, critically acclaimed former lead of the U.S. touring production of “Buddy…The Buddy Holly Story," as Buddy Holly. Linwood Sasser steps into the legendary shoes of the Big Bopper, and Ray Anthony—a star of Las Vegas’ Legends of Rock and Roll—performs as Ritchie Valens. Backed by an energetic four-piece band, the lineup features Grammy Award-winner Mike Acosta on saxophone, the release stated.

“Winter Dance Party® isn’t just a concert—it’s a time machine,” Richard Kuranda, executive director of Raue Center said in the news release. “It brings the joy, energy, and excitement of early rock ‘n’ roll to life in a way that audiences of all ages can feel.”

Tickets start at $53 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.