First Fridays return to downtown Aurora Friday, Feb. 6

First Fridays return to downtown Aurora on Friday, Feb. 6, inviting residents and visitors to enjoy a free, community-wide open house featuring art, music, shopping, history and hands-on experiences throughout the downtown district.

First Fridays is a collective downtown open house where local businesses, cultural institutions and community spaces open their doors with creative, cultural, educational and interactive offerings, according to a news release from the city.

Featured First Fridays experiences on Feb. 6 include:

• A free concert featuring Jack Mack at The Venue (21 S. Broadway)

• Mercado Market hosted at Society 57 (100 S. River St)

• Local Artist Showcase and a “Make a Card for Someone You Love” station at Yellow Bird Books (34 S. Stolp Ave)

• Global Fine Art Photography Open House at The Nolan Gallery (33 S. Stolp Ave)

• A new exhibit, Standard Issue: America’s Fighting Rifles, at the Grand Army of the Republic Military Museum (23 E. Downer Place)

• Dueling Pianos at Aurora Tap House (134 W. Downer Place)

• Free St. Valentine photo sessions at IDT Photo (8 N. Broadway)

• A new exhibit, Echoes of Excellence: Honoring the Past, Imagining the Future, at the Aurora Public Art Gallery & Historical Society (20 E. Downer Pl), plus an opportunity to meet Dennis Biddle, former Negro League player with the Chicago American Giants

Shops and restaurants frequently welcome guests with specials, pop-ups and unique experiences. First Fridays is family-friendly and free to attend. More information can be found at www.AuroraDowntown.org.

First Fridays is hosted by the Aurora Downtown District and takes place on the first Friday of each month, except January and July.