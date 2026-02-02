Woodstock Opera House February shows include live music, comedy and more

The Woodstock Opera House’s February lineup features family-friendly shows, live music and classic musicals. From beloved children’s stories to timeless sing-alongs, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

February Highlights:

Frindle – Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m.: A heartwarming stage adaptation of Andrew Clements’ award-winning children’s novel.

Lucas Bohn: Lesson Plans to Late Night – Friday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.: A solo show blending storytelling and humor.

"Grease" Sing-Along – Friday, February 13 at 7 p.m.: Join the fun and sing along to this classic musical favorite. Costumes are encouraged.

"Pillow Talk" – Wednesday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m.: A charming midweek movie screening for $5. Sponsored by AgeGuide.

Leigh Omilinsky – Thursday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m.: A conversation with Executive Pastry Chef Leigh Omilinsky.

Theatre 121's "Singin' in the Rain" – Feb. 20–28: Experience the magic of this iconic musical with evening and matinee performances:

Tickets are available now through the Woodstock Opera House box office or online at woodstockoperahouse.com.