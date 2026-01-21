5 Things to Do in Will County: John Crist at the Rialto, KC and the Sunshine Band at Hollywood Casino Joliet

- John Crist Live! (Joliet): The popular comedian brings his “Emotional Support” tour to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23. Tickets start at $33.75. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “The Outsiders” (Joliet): The Joliet Drama Guild presents a stage adaptation of the classic novel at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. Click here for more information. Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for students, seniors and active military. Click here for more information.
- KC and the Sunshine Band (Joliet): Catch the disco legends live at Hollywood Casino Joliet at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24. The band’s hit songs include “Boogie Shoes,” “Get Down Tonight” and “That’s the Way.” Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Bolingbrook Winterfest (Bolingbrook): Winterfest is a free family-friendly celebration featuring winter activities and giveaways at the Annerino Community Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24. Click here for more information.
- Tribute concerts at Jamo’s Live (Mokena): Jamo’s Live in Mokena will host a tribute concert to Tom Petty and John Mellencamp on Friday, Jan. 23, and tributes to the Scorpions, Creed and Linkin Park on Saturday, Jan. 24. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene