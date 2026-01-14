5 things to do in DeKalb County: Dinosaur Dimensions Exhibition, WinterFest in Genoa and more this weekend

- Dinosaur Dimensions Exhibition (Sandwich): Audiences will experience full-sized gigantic dinosaur animatronics woven into an hour long multimedia show at the Sandwich Opera House from 7-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16 and 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- WinterFest (Genoa): Bring the family to Russell Woods in Genoa for WinterFest, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17. Enjoy guided hikes, a scavenger hunt, birding tips and more. Click here for more information.
- Clash of the Tribute Bands: Journey vs. Foreigner (DeKalb): Two tribute bands will take the stage to perform some of the biggest classic rock hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Winter Farmers Market (Sycamore): Shop for tea, honey, wool, and more at the Sycamore Winter Farmers Market, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 in the greenhouse at the former KarFre Flowers location. This event is hosted by Flowers by Emelia and Prairie Wildflowers. Click here for more information.
- Paint & Sip (DeKalb): The DeKalb Public Library will host this relaxing event from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17. All ages are welcome. Participants will enjoy a beverage while painting. Materials will be provided. Click here for more information.
The Scene