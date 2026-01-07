5 things: Taylor Swift tribute, David Bowie program at DeKalb Library and more this weekend

- The Berlin Trilogy: Bowie, Visconti, and Eno (DeKalb): The DeKalb Public Library explores music legend David Bowie’s collaboration with musician Brian Eno and producer Tony Visconti on a series of albums he would later call “The Berlin Trilogy.” This free event is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. No registration is required. Click here for more information.
- A Taylor Swift Experience (Sandwich): “Are You Ready For It: A Taylor Swift Experience” will headline the Sandwich Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. Enjoy the pop star’s biggest hits in this energetic live performance. Tickets start at $49. Click here for more information.
- Soup-Er Sundays (DeKalb): The Glidden Homestead’s Soup-Er Sundays series for 2026 begins Jan. 11 with “Restoring Heritage: The Glidden Barn Revival.” Th programs begin at noon and include soup and homestead tours with $5 admission. Click here for more information.
- Dinosaur Dimension Expedition Show (Sandwich): The Sandwich Opera House will host this family-friendly show that brings audiences up close to dinosaurs at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17. Click here for more information.
- Clash of the Tribute Bands – Journey vs. Foreigner (DeKalb): Journey and Foreigner tribute bands will rock the stage of the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb Friday, Jan. 16. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene