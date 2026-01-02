Daytime star Susan Lucci appearing in Naperville Feb. 9

Anderson’s Bookshop will host a Q&A with actress Susan Lucci, best known for her role as Erica Kane on “All My Children,” Feb. 9 at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall. (Associated Press photo)

Susan Lucci, the queen of daytime television, will be in Naperville in February to promote her new memoir, “La Lucci.”

Anderson’s Bookshop will host a Q&A with the Emmy-award winning actress best known for her role as Erica Kane on “All My Children.” The event is set for Feb. 9 at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall.

This is Lucci’s second tour stop in Naperville. Anderson’s Booskshop hosted the longtime daytime actress in 2011, after the release of her first memoir, “All My Life.”

“We’re excited to have Susan back,” said Ginny Wehrli-Hemmeter, director of events and marketing for the bookstore. “She’s had quite the career and I think she’s going to have some really interesting stories to tell.”

Lucci starred on “All My Children” for 41 years. She was nominated for an Emmy 19 times, winning the award in 1999.

Her latest memoir celebrates love, friendship and family. Lucci’s husband of 53 years, Helmut Huber, passed away in 2022.

“It is with a tender mix of candor, humor and vulnerability that Lucci reflects on both her many life blessings and her biggest hurdles,” according to a book synopsis. “At turns entertaining, funny, sad, healing and genuinely informative, her stories are not just about mourning loss, they are about grabbing and living life with gusto at every stage … on every stage.”

Anderson’s has a long history of bringing authors to its stores and area schools.

“Having the ability to see that person in person and hear them speak … is really inspiring,” said Wehrli-Hemmeter, who recalled seeing some children’s authors through Anderson’s as a child.

Tickets to the Feb. 9 event are $39 and include a pre-signed copy of “La Lucci” and a photo op with Lucci after the Q&A. For additional information about Lucci’s visit, other author visits or to purchase tickets, visit andersonsbookshop.com