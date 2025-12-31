Shaw Local

5 Things to Do in Will County: Take a First Day Hike, Led Zeppelin tribute concert and more

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will offer an eight-hike Winter Walkers series at different locations throughout the District in January and February. Sign up for one, or all eight! The first one takes place on Jan. 4 at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve.

Take a First Day Hike (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

  1. Take a First Day Hike: Start the year with a “First Day Hike” through one of the oldest protected forests in the county. The Forest Preserve District of Will County often designates specific trails for self-guided New Year’s outings. Click here for information about the area’s state parks or here for the FPDWC.
  2. The Lockport Swing Thing (Lockport): The Roxy hosts swing dancing every Tuesday. The swing lessons begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6. Admission is free. Click here for more information.
  3. Kashmir–The Led Zeppelin Show (Joliet): Kashmir, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, will perform at The Forge in Joliet on Friday, Jan. 2. Tickets start at $25. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  4. Live music at Hollywood Casino Joliet (Joliet): The new casino will host Velvet Rose at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 2. The band will perform songs from a variety of genres, including R&B, Motown, funk, soulful blues, dance and more. Hillbilly Rockstarz will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 3. Click here for more information.
  5. Open Mic Night (Bolingbrook): CG’s Comedy Club will host Open Mic Night at at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 1. Admission is free, but there is a two drink minimum purchase required. Click here for more information.
