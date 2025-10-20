Upcoming arts & crafts fairs happening in Kendall County

Ty Gardner, of Gardner's Wisconsin Cheese & Sausage Company, provides samples of products to guests at the Sandwich Fair Grounds during the annual Festival of Crafts on Thursday, Sept. 28. (Shea Lazansky)

Throughout the fall, Kendall County will be buzzing with a variety of arts and crafts fairs, offering the perfect opportunity to find one-of-a-kind treasures and support local artisans.

From handcrafted jewelry and home decor to unique gifts and delicious treats, these markets are a showcase of the talent that makes the area so special.

2025 Yorkville Educational Foundation Fall Craft Fair

Nov. 9

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Adults: $5; Seniors and Children 5-12: $3; Children under 5 free

Yorkville High School Main Campus, 797 Game Farm Road, Yorkville

The YEF Fall Craft Fair, hosted by the Yorkville Educational Foundation, offers a delightful showcase of handmade crafts, seasonal décor, and one-of-a-kind gifts crafted by local artisans. The fair is coordinated entirely by dedicated volunteers and student helpers, creating a warm, community-driven atmosphere. Attendees can browse creative creations while savoring tasty concessions and festive fall vibes. Proceeds from the event support vital educational programs, grants, and essential needs across the Yorkville school district.

Oswego High School Annual Holiday Market

Nov. 2

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Oswego High School, 4250 Route 71, Oswego

The Oswego High School Holiday Craft Fair offers a wide selection of handmade items, holiday décor, and one-of-a-kind gifts from over 140 local artisans. Organized with support from students and volunteers, the event provides a community-focused shopping experience in a festive setting. It’s an opportunity to find unique holiday items while supporting local makers. Proceeds benefit student programs and activities at Oswego High School.