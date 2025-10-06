McHenry County Historical Society & Museum’s Fall Festival set for Oct. 12 at Union campus

The McHenry County Historical Society and Museum will now host its Fall Festival Sunday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. at the museum’s campus in Union. (Photo provided by The McHenry County Historical Society and Museum)

The McHenry County Historical Society and Museum will now host its Fall Festival Sunday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. at the museum’s campus in Union.

This location is a change from the previously announced location at the historic Pringle School in Marengo.

The McHenry County Historical Society & Museum is located at 6422 Main St. in Union.

Some familiar favorites will return, such as the apple bake-off, barn raising and bake sale. New attractions include a petting zoo, model trains and music from the Big Sky Trio (2-3:30 p.m.), pumpkin sales and various vendors.

Buy a MCHS mug and enjoy unlimited hot apple cider with the fundraiser Fill Your Mug, Fill Our Coffers! An additional raffle with be a “Barrow Full of Fun,” which is a wheelbarrow filled with Sew Hop’d Beer, various wines and a few whiskey bottles. Tickets are $5 each, 3 for $10, 10 for $20 and 50 for $25.

For more information, visit mchenrycountyhistory.org.