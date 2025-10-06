McHenry County Historical Society & Museum’s Fall Festival set for Oct. 12 at Union campus

The McHenry County Historical Society and Museum will now host its Fall Festival Sunday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. at the museum’s campus in Union.
This location is a change from the previously announced location at the historic Pringle School in Marengo.
The McHenry County Historical Society & Museum is located at 6422 Main St. in Union.
Some familiar favorites will return, such as the apple bake-off, barn raising and bake sale. New attractions include a petting zoo, model trains and music from the Big Sky Trio (2-3:30 p.m.), pumpkin sales and various vendors.
Buy a MCHS mug and enjoy unlimited hot apple cider with the fundraiser Fill Your Mug, Fill Our Coffers! An additional raffle with be a “Barrow Full of Fun,” which is a wheelbarrow filled with Sew Hop’d Beer, various wines and a few whiskey bottles. Tickets are $5 each, 3 for $10, 10 for $20 and 50 for $25.
For more information, visit mchenrycountyhistory.org.