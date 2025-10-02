HellsGate Haunted House in Lockport now open for 2025 season

HellsGate Haunted House in Lockport will open for the 2025 season Sept. 26. (Photo provided by HellsGate Haunted House. )

Scary season is almost here, and HellsGate Haunted House in Lockport is now open, with new scares this season.

Frightseekers will walk the dark forest, across the cemetery and through the gate to find HellsGate. New this year is a monstrous mausoleum that features new rooms, characters and scares.

The adventure will take guests through frightening trails and a multi-level mansion hidden in the woods, with more than 150 actors.

After the adventure, enjoy games, photo ops, local food vendors and signature drinks by fireside in the Monster Midway.

Parking is available at 301 W. 2nd St., Lockport. HellsGate is open on select days through Nov. 2. Visit the website for hours and dates.

Tickets are now available at hellsgate.com/tickets.