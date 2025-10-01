Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Oregon’s Autumn on Parade, Olde English Faire and more in the Sauk Valley

Members of the Oregon Avalanche softball team throw candy to the crowd at the Harvest Time Parade on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, during the 53rd annual Autumn on Parade in Oregon.

Members of the Oregon Avalanche softball team throw candy to the crowd at the Harvest Time Parade on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, during the 53rd annual Autumn on Parade in Oregon. (Alexa Zoellner)

  1. Lumberjack Show at Selmi’s Family Farm (Rock Falls): Enjoy the annual excitement of a professional lumberjack show at one of the region’s most popular family farms on Saturday, Oct. 4. Watch axe throwing, log rolling, chainsaw carving and more. Visit visitrockfalls.com/lumberjack-show for more information.
  2. “Hocus Pocus” Screening at The Dixon: Historic Theatre (Dixon): Get into the spooky season early with a fun screening of this classic Halloween film in a beautiful historic setting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
  3. Autumn on Parade (Oregon): The entire downtown area surrounding the historic Ogle County Courthouse Square will be filled with food, live entertainment, activities and more on Saturday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 5. Visit autumnonparade.com for more information.
  4. Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Spend your Saturday morning browsing the market, which is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 4. Shop for fresh produce, baked goods, handmade crafts, and local vendors.
  5. Olde English Faire at Stronghold Castle (Oregon): Held concurrently with Autumn on Parade Oct. 4-5, Stronghold Camp & Retreat Center transforms into a medieval marketplace from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can enjoy wandering players, minstrels, crafters, merchants and children’s activities in the Gremlin’s Garden. Visit strongholdcenter.org/Events/Olde-English-Faire for more information.
