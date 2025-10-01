5 Things to Do: Oregon’s Autumn on Parade, Olde English Faire and more in the Sauk Valley

- Lumberjack Show at Selmi’s Family Farm (Rock Falls): Enjoy the annual excitement of a professional lumberjack show at one of the region’s most popular family farms on Saturday, Oct. 4. Watch axe throwing, log rolling, chainsaw carving and more. Visit visitrockfalls.com/lumberjack-show for more information.
- “Hocus Pocus” Screening at The Dixon: Historic Theatre (Dixon): Get into the spooky season early with a fun screening of this classic Halloween film in a beautiful historic setting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Autumn on Parade (Oregon): The entire downtown area surrounding the historic Ogle County Courthouse Square will be filled with food, live entertainment, activities and more on Saturday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 5. Visit autumnonparade.com for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Spend your Saturday morning browsing the market, which is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 4. Shop for fresh produce, baked goods, handmade crafts, and local vendors.
- Olde English Faire at Stronghold Castle (Oregon): Held concurrently with Autumn on Parade Oct. 4-5, Stronghold Camp & Retreat Center transforms into a medieval marketplace from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can enjoy wandering players, minstrels, crafters, merchants and children’s activities in the Gremlin’s Garden. Visit strongholdcenter.org/Events/Olde-English-Faire for more information.
The Scene