5 Things to Do: Fall Fox Fest in Oswego, Yorkville Scarecrow Walk

- Fall Fox Fest (Oswego): This annual fall event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Oswego will have live music, food trucks, farmers market, vendors, kids activities and more. Visit oswegodowntown.org for more information.
- Oswego Cemetery Walk: Take a guided tour of the cemetery, which highlights the lives of early residents and pioneers. Tours are available between 5:30 and 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2.
- Yorkville Scarecrow Walk: Stroll through Riverfront Park in Yorkville and view all the scarecrows, which will be on display through Halloween.
- River Run 5K & 10K (Montgomery/Oswego Area): Get moving on Saturday, Oct. 4. This popular, annual race takes place on the scenic Fox River. It includes a 5K, 10K, and a 0.25 mile Kids’ Dash. The race starts and ends at Montgomery Village Hall. Click here for more information.
- Moonlight & Mies Tour (Plano): Experience the renowned Edith Farnsworth House in Plano during an exclusive tour that starts at dusk and returns after dark on Saturday, Oct. 4. Visit edithfarnsworthhouse.org for more information.
