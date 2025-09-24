5 Things to Do: Downers Grove Flannel Fest, Brookfield Zoo Oktoberfest and more!

- Woodridge Oktoberfest: This festival runs on Friday, Sept. 26 and Saturday, Sept. 27 from 5-10:30 p.m. You’ll find live music, delicious German food and beer in the Cypress Cove parking lot. Click here for more information.
- Flannel Fest (Downers Grove): Put on your coziest flannel and make your way to Fishel Park for Flannel Fest on from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26. Enjoy BBQ, cold beer and live music from the Whiskey Road Band. Click here for more information.
- Oktoberfest at Brookfield Zoo: On Sunday, Sept. 28, the Brookfield Zoo will host an Oktoberfest celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the East Mall, with live polka music and German food. Visit brookfieldzoo.org/Oktoberfest for more information.
- Cantigny Fall Fest (Wheaton): The Cantigny Fall Fest takes place on Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept. 28. You can take in the beautiful fall colors while enjoying a variety of attractions, including a craft fair, food trucks, and kids’ activities. Visit cantigny.org for more information.
- 85th Illinois Plastic Kit & Toy Show: The DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton is hosting this show on Sunday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.
The Scene