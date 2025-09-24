Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Downers Grove Flannel Fest, Brookfield Zoo Oktoberfest and more!

Members of Alpine Thunder perform polka music for guests attending the Oktoberfest at Brookfield Zoo Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

By 5 Things to Do in DuPage and Cook Counties
  1. Woodridge Oktoberfest: This festival runs on Friday, Sept. 26 and Saturday, Sept. 27 from 5-10:30 p.m. You’ll find live music, delicious German food and beer in the Cypress Cove parking lot. Click here for more information.
  2. Flannel Fest (Downers Grove): Put on your coziest flannel and make your way to Fishel Park for Flannel Fest on from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26. Enjoy BBQ, cold beer and live music from the Whiskey Road Band. Click here for more information.
  3. Oktoberfest at Brookfield Zoo: On Sunday, Sept. 28, the Brookfield Zoo will host an Oktoberfest celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the East Mall, with live polka music and German food. Visit brookfieldzoo.org/Oktoberfest for more information.
  4. Cantigny Fall Fest (Wheaton): The Cantigny Fall Fest takes place on Saturday, Sept. 27 and Sunday, Sept. 28. You can take in the beautiful fall colors while enjoying a variety of attractions, including a craft fair, food trucks, and kids’ activities. Visit cantigny.org for more information.
  5. 85th Illinois Plastic Kit & Toy Show: The DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton is hosting this show on Sunday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.
