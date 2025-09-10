Country, hip hop stars to take the stage at McHenry Music Festival this weekend

After months of anticipation, the McHenry Music Festival is almost here, bringing several national recording artists Petersen Park in McHenry.

The festival runs Friday, Sept. 12, through Sunday, Sept. 14.

Rising country music star Bailey Zimmerman will headline the event on Sunday night.

According to a news release, Zimmerman’s latest songs “Holding On,” “Holy Smokes” and “New to Country” mark a new chapter for Zimmerman since the release of his 2023 album Religiously. The album featured the hit single of the same name, and was a Top 3 album on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

Zimmerman’s hit singles include “Where It Ends,” “Fall In Love” and “Rock and a Hard Place.” He’s received numerous award nominations from Billboard Music Awards, Academy of Country Music, People’s Choice Country Awards and more. He’s performed on shows such as “Good Morning America,” “Today,” ESPN’s “College Game Day” and more.

Taking the stage just before Zimmerman on Sunday is hip-hop star Flo Rida, who is best known for his 2007 breakout single “Low” and the hits “Good Feeling” and “Right Round.” Performing just before Flo Rida hits the stage is country singer Bryan Martin, whose latest single is “Wishbone.” Martin has performed with country superstar Morgan Wallen on his “One Night at a Time” stadium tour, according to the Facebook page. Bella Cain will open the Sunday night performances.

The crowd enjoys an Old Dominion performance at the 2024 RISE Up Music Festival. Now known as the McHenry Music Festival, the event once again will bring big-name artists to Petersen Park. This year's dates are Friday through Sunday, Sept. 12-14. (kelsey adams)

Country star Sam Hunt will headline on Friday, Sept. 12. Before Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Ingrid Andress, Redferrin and Zach Miller will perform.

Saturday night’s headliner is Slightly Stoopid, with performances by Dirty Heads, The Elovaters and The Expendables.

“Bringing artists like Sam Hunt, Bailey Zimmerman and others to a small community like ours is truly something special – and extremely rare,“ McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett said. ”With major markets like Milwaukee and Chicago nearby, there’s no shortage of opportunities for these artists, which makes it even more meaningful that they’re coming here. None of this would be possible without the incredible support from our community and local businesses.”

Several food vendors will be on site at the event, including Brothers BBQ, El Vado Mexican Restaurant, Serna’s Grill, My Funnel Cake, Pierogi Rig and many more.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m., with music scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will benefit McHenry residents by supporting community projects. According to the festival website, the event has raised more than $1.2 million to fund community projects, including the construction and installation of McHenry’s first splash pad park, contributions to the city’s waterfront park (featuring a music pavilion, river walk, tiny shops and spray pad) and plans for a new ADA-compliant playground.

For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, visit mchenrymusicfest.com.