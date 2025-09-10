Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: ‘The Bridges of Madison County’ at Timber Lake Playhouse, Taste of Fiesta in Rock Falls

Dancers with Grupo Ay! Jalisco get ready to go on stage during a previous Taste of Fiesta. The 2025 event is Sept. 13.

By 5 Things to Do in Sauk Valley
  1. “The Bridges of Madison County” at Timber Lake Playhouse: Catch a performance of this classic musical at the Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, with shows running from Sept. 12 to 21. Visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for more information.
  2. “Farms & Barns” Art Exhibition: Visit The Next Picture Show in Dixon to see this exhibition of art celebrating rural life. The exhibition runs through Saturday, Sept. 13. Visit nextpictureshow.org for more information.
  3. 13th Annual Taste of Fiesta (Rock Falls): This festive event runs from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 at the RB&W Park. Celebrate culture with authentic food, music and community spirit at this local favorite. Click here for more information.
  4. 3 French Hens Market (Morrison): Shop unique local crafts during this French country market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 at the parking lot of 402 Liberty St. in Morrison. Visit the3frenchhensmarket.com for more information.
  5. Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Catch the outdoor farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 13. Browse fresh produce and crafts at this open-air market in Sterling Marketplace. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information.
