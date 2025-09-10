5 Things to Do: ‘The Bridges of Madison County’ at Timber Lake Playhouse, Taste of Fiesta in Rock Falls

- “The Bridges of Madison County” at Timber Lake Playhouse: Catch a performance of this classic musical at the Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, with shows running from Sept. 12 to 21. Visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for more information.
- “Farms & Barns” Art Exhibition: Visit The Next Picture Show in Dixon to see this exhibition of art celebrating rural life. The exhibition runs through Saturday, Sept. 13. Visit nextpictureshow.org for more information.
- 13th Annual Taste of Fiesta (Rock Falls): This festive event runs from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 at the RB&W Park. Celebrate culture with authentic food, music and community spirit at this local favorite. Click here for more information.
- 3 French Hens Market (Morrison): Shop unique local crafts during this French country market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 at the parking lot of 402 Liberty St. in Morrison. Visit the3frenchhensmarket.com for more information.
- Twin City Farmers Market (Sterling): Catch the outdoor farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 13. Browse fresh produce and crafts at this open-air market in Sterling Marketplace. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information.
The Scene