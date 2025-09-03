5 things to do in DeKalb County: DeKalb Kite Fest, Sandwich Fair

- Sandwich Fair (Sandwich): The 137th Sandwich Fair continues its run through Sunday, Sept. 7 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. This historic event features a demolition derby on Sunday, a large carnival, live music on multiple stages and a variety of shows and exhibits. Visit sandwichfair.com for more information.
- DeKalb Kite Fest (DeKalb): The 20th Annual DeKalb Kite Fest will be held on Sunday, Sept. 7 at Kiwanis Park. The free event features giant kites, a kids’ kite-making tent, and professional kite-flying demonstrations. Click here for more information.
- The Crafty Farmer’s Open Air Market (Sycamore): A market featuring local crafters and vendors will be held on Sunday, Sept. 7 at Hy-Vee in Sycamore. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- After-hours Concert: Music of the West African Kora (DeKalb): The DeKalb Public Library will host an after-hours concert on Friday, Sept. 5, featuring the kora, a West African harp. Visit dkpl.org for more information.
- Apple Harvest U-Pick Experience (Waterman): Honey Hill Orchard is now open for the season. Bluesy Box Food Truck will be there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7. Visit honeyhillorchard.com for more information.
The Scene