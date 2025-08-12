Taste of Glen Ellyn returns this weekend

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.com The 2025 Taste of Glen Ellyn is set for Aug. 14-16. (Shaw Local file photo) (Mark Welsh/Daily Herald)

One of DuPage County’s most popular summer events returns this weekend!

Taste of Glen Ellyn is Aug. 14-16 on the College of DuPage campus, at the northwest corner of South Lambert and College roads in Parking Lot #6.

The event will have a carnival with more than 15 rides, performances from local bands, business expo, food, beverages and more.

Bands include Chasing Rumors on Aug. 14, 7th Heaven on Aug. 15 and Infinity and Serendipity Aug. 16.

Admission to the event is free.

Wristbands and unlimited ride specials for the carnival are available. A portion of the carnival proceeds will benefit a scholarship fund for local high school students.

For more information, visit glenellynchamber.com/taste-of-glen-ellyn-2025.