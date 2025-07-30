5 Things to Do: Streator Fest, Taste of the Illinois Valley and more this weekend

- Streator Fest (Streator): This highly-anticipated summer festival runs from July 31 to Aug. 3 at Northpoint Field. It features a carnival, a beer tent, vendors, and an impressive lineup of live music. Headliners for this year include Quiet Riot, Aaron Lewis, and Theory of a Deadman. The festival concludes with a fireworks show on Sunday night.
- Taste of the Illinois Valley (Peru): This event runs from Thursday, July 31 to Saturday, Aug. 2 at Centennial Park in Peru. Expect live music, a variety of food vendors and family-friendly fun. Visit the Facebook page for more information and a schedule of events.
- Havana Nights (Ottawa): On Saturday, Aug. 2, Knots Landing at Heritage Harbor is hosting a “Havana Nights” event from 7-10 p.m. with live music and a vibrant, tropical-themed atmosphere by the river. Click here for more information.
- Tiskilwa Pow Wow Days (Tiskilwa): This popular annual festival runs July 31- Aug. 3 in Tiskilwa, a small village just south of Princeton in Bureau County. The parade is Saturday, Aug. 2, and the event features live music, food and other family-friendly activities. Visit powwowdays.com for more information.
- The Big Win Weekend at August Hill Winery (Utica & Peru): August Hill Winery is hosting a celebration of their wines at both the tasting room in Utica and the Peru location Aug. 1-3. The winery won several awards at the 2025 Illinois State Fair Wine Competition. For more information, visit augusthillwinery.com.
