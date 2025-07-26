Boardwalk shops bring unique shopping destinations to northern Illinois

People shop on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes on the first day of the 2025 season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

In Batavia, McHenry and Utica, the “boardwalk” shop concept is offering a fresh take on retail. These are vibrant collections of small, often pop-up or incubator-style shops that create an inviting, pedestrian-friendly experience.

From artisan crafts and unique boutiques to gourmet treats and specialty goods, these boardwalk shops are destinations where small businesses flourish.

Batavia Boardwalk Shops

Batavia has always been a lively hub of stores and restaurants. Through the Batavia Boardwalk Shops, however, small-owned businesses get a chance to try out the market and hopefully move into the thriving retail district.

The 2025 Batavia Boardwalk Shops opened on with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Friday, May 9, 2025. The cluster of tiny shops on the southeast corner of Wilson and River Streets in Batavia houses 10 independent businesses as a business incubator project of Batavia MainStreet and the City of Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

The program is run by Batavia MainStreet, a nonprofit who works to build up the community.

“This year, we’re going into our sixth season and we are really happy about our offering,” said Executive Director Beth Walker. “We have a wide selection of different things that we don’t have in our downtown district.”

This season, the Boardwalk dives into the rich culture of Batavia’s residents from Giron Guatemalan Apparel and Home to Kumba’s African Market. Other shops include Stitched By Stephanie, with handmade crochet creations; Tabletop Game Shop, which focuses on board, card and dice games; and Pet Wants, a premium pet food store.

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops are made up of 10 establishments, and all of these vendors had to go through a rigorous application process to set up shop. Whilst in the program, each owner also completes a series of workshops, designed to prepare them for the season and beyond. Over time, these businesses are truly able to grow and make a name for themselves in the Batavia community.

“My favorite thing about the boardwalk is getting to know all the different shop owners and watching their entrepreneurial journey,” Walker said. “It’s a unique experience. We really encourage each of them to make their place what they envision as their brick and mortar. Hopefully, customers will grow to love them and those businesses will open in our downtown retail district.”

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops are open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until the end of December, so soak up the sunshine and check out all they have to offer.

McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes

If you’re headed northward, the McHenry’s Riverwalk Shoppes are not to be missed. Located right on the Fox River, these 10 shops feel straight out of a Hallmark movie, with a picturesque location and just the right amount of small-town charm.

People shop on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes on the first day of the 2025 season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Their retail incubator is run by the McHenry Chamber of Commerce. The physical shops, however, were created through widespread community efforts. Over the course of two and a half months, each of its stores were handmade by volunteers and local high school students.

“Everyone was able to help in the way that they could, whether it be with their time or materials or money,” said Amy Humbracht, manager of the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes. “I think that’s what made this project so special. And they are beautiful. If you’ve been to them, they’re different from any other place; they’re like mini houses.”

This season, they boast a variety of offerings from delicious food to dazzling jewelry. Their shops include Hello Darling Books and Beyond, a romance bookstore; Windy City Wheelers, specializing in electric bikes; Patina Kitchen and Wine Shop, with wine and kitchen gadgets; and Kest Jewelry, providing handmade chains, charms, and more.

Many of the stores featured in the McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes are found by the expert eye of its manager.

“Each year, our applications open August 15th and at that time, I will go out to the surrounding areas of McHenry, within 40 minutes or so, to see what they have to offer,” Humbracht said.

Through her scouting and their in-depth application process, the Riverwalk is able to introduce retail staples that are carefully curated to match its market.

The McHenry Riverwalk Shoppes are open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with live music every Sunday.

Market on Mill Retail Plaza Utica

One of northern Illinois’s newest retail incubator additions is Utica’s Market on Mill Retail Plaza, which already has a rich history.

Twelve new storefronts opened during the grand opening of Market On Mill on May 3, 2025 in Utica, Illinois. (Kyle Russell)

In 2004, Utica was hit with a devastating tornado. While the town has built itself back up, their retail district continued to suffer. In 2022, however, the Village of North Utica was awarded a capital grant from the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets program. This funding ultimately led to Market on Mill, their newly built retail incubator space.

Even though the area has been restored, they have not forgotten the tragedy that occured all those years ago.

“On the corner there, we have a really nice memorial that we did for the tornado. It’s got a beautiful waterfall and it’s a really pretty space,” said Jamie Turcyzn, director of Village Affairs. “Behind it has always been gravel parking; it was a big dust pit. To see something beautiful added onto it, it really finishes it off. It’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime projects that we’re really excited to get to do.”

Throughout the Market’s season, the Village plans to incorporate their 12 businesses into local events, such as their Vintage Wine Festival and the Veterans Day Parade.

Until then, their stores will always be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Their stores include The Locker Room, with sporty and Utica-specialty clothing; Blissfully Rooted, focused on beauty; Mon Petit Chou, a unique charcuterie shop; and Old Pickle, selling all things pickles.

Whether you are a native of Utica or are visiting Starved Rock country, don’t forget to stop by the Market on Mill Retail Plaza for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.